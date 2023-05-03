APLINGTON – Friday, April 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team saw their 3-game winning streak come to an end as they ran into a very talented team from Aplington-Parkersburg (6-2) at Aplington on Friday.
The Falcons would pull away for an 8-1 win over the Mustangs. Highlighting the night for
Independence was a nice comeback win for junior Blake Gates at #6 Singles.
“Blake was making his varsity debut for the season and he did a great job in his Singles match,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “He showed a lot of determination in the match, as he rallied from being down 5-4 before winning 4 straight games for the win.”
The Mustangs were playing without #3 Singles player Kyle Beatty, who suffered an ankle sprain in practice on Tuesday and #4 Brady Kurt, who was competing in a Varsity Track Meet.
“We were a little short-handed, but I really liked the way the boys competed tonight despite the final score,” added Coach Schmitz.
Singles:
1,) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Tate Neymeyer 0-8
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Grant Wedeking 2-8
3.) Cayne Schultz (12) loses to Adam Maske 0-8
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Keegan Bolhuis 1-8
5.) Kaleb Penner (12) loses to Gabe Jacobson 2-8
6.) Blake Gates (11) defeats Tommy Janssen 8-5
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson lose to Grant Wedeking/Adam Maske 4-8
2.) Brandon Yoder/Blake Gates lose to Tate Neymeyer/Keegan Bolhuis 0-8
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner lose to Gabe Jacobson/Tommy Janssen 4-8
The Mustangs drop to 6-3 on the season. Next up for the boys will be the WaMaC/NEIC Conference Tennis Meet in Decorah.