INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs wrestlers will advance 9 wrestlers to this Saturday’s State Qualifier in New Hampton.
Champions of Sectional wrestling include Carter Straw, Isaiah Weber, and Mitch Johnson. 2nd-place finishers are Tanner Wilson, Kaden Kremer, Tyler Wieland, Dalton Hoover, Marcus Beatty, and Brady McDonald. Top two advanced.
106 - Tanner Wilson (31-13) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal — Tanner Wilson (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Tanner Wilson (Indee) over Kale Berinobis (Oelwein) 23-11 (Fall 1:14)
1st Place Match — Jace Hedeman (Union) 40-0 over Tanner Wilson (Indee) (TF-1.5 4:49 (24-9))
2nd Place Match — Tanner Wilson (Independence) 31-13 won by no contest over Kale Berinobis (Oelwein) 23-11 (NC)
113 - Kaden Kremer (35-9) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Kaden Kremer (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Kaden Kremer (Indee) over Brody Schupbach (North Fayette Valley) 5-4 (M. For.)
1st Place Match — Brayden Bohnsack (Union) 37-5 over Kaden Kremer (Indee) 35-9 (Dec 13-10)
2nd Place Match — Kaden Kremer (Indee) over Edgar Nunez (New Hampton/TV) 18-19 (Fall 3:51)
120 - Kale Wieland (22-9) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Kale Wieland (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Kale Wieland (Indee) over Tate Schwickerath (New Hampton/TV) 12-20 (Fall 0:24)
1st Place Match — Carter Kolthoff (BCLUW-SH) 27-2 over Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-9 (Dec 7-0)
2nd Place Match — Tate Germann (NFV) 29-13 won by decision over Kale Wieland (Indee) (Dec 9-6)
126 - Tyler Wieland (31-12) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Tyler Wieland (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Tyler Wieland (Indee) over Tristin Willadsen (New Hampton/TV) 20-24 (Fall 0:42)
1st Place Match — Nick Koch (NFV) 37-5 won by decision over Tyler Wieland (Indee) 31-12 (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Match — Tyler Wieland (Indee) over Walker Ashton (BCLUW-SH) 21-12 (MD 9-1)
132 - Luke Johnson (27-19) placed 5th
Quarterfinal — Ethan Praska (New Hampton/TV) 21-18 over Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-19 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Semi — Luke Johnson (Indee) received a bye
5th Place Match — Luke Johnson (Indee) over Regan McKeeman (Oelwein) 13-23 (Dec 10-5)
138 - Carter Straw (36-11) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Carter Straw (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Carter Straw (Indee) over Burke Busta (New Hampton/TV) 13-17 (TF-1.5 4:07 (17-1))
1st Place Match — Carter Straw (Indee) over Keegan Ellsworth (Union) 30-8 (Fall 0:43)
145 - Isaiah Weber (33-7) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Isaiah Weber (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Isaiah Weber (Indee) over Karson Kolbet (New Hampton/TV) 15-17 (Fall 0:39)
1st Place Match — Isaiah Weber (Indee) over Jesse Grimes (NFV) 26-12 (TF-1.5 4:33 (15-0))
152 - Dalton Hoover (20-15) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Dalton Hoover (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Dalton Hoover (Indee) over Kael Meyers (New Hampton/TV) 8-8 (Fall 2:00)
1st Place Match — Hunter Worthen (Union) 42-1 over Dalton Hoover (Indee) 20-15 (Fall 3:07)
2nd Place Match — Dalton Hoover (Indee) over Kael Meyers (New Hampton/TV) 8-8 (NC)
160 - Teegan McEnany (27-17) placed 4th
Quarterfinal — Teegan McEnany (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Kade Pekarek (BCLUW-SH) 22-7 Teegan McEnany (Indee) (Fall 0:55)
3rd Place Match — Gavin Rings (New Hampton/TV) 21-18 over Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-17 (Fall 1:19)
170 - Mitch Johnson (34-11) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Mitch Johnson (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Mitch Johnson (Indee) over Brock Ruzicka (Union, La Porte City) 25-11 (Dec 9-3)
1st Place Match — Mitch Johnson (Indee) over Ben Tenge (New Hampton/TV) 21-7 (SV-1 7-5)
182 - Marcus Beatty (32-8) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Marcus Beatty (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Marcus Beatty (Indee) over Conner Prestemon (Union, La Porte City) 2-9 (Fall 0:33)
1st Place Match — Braden McShane (New Hampton/TV) 30-3 over Marcus Beatty (Indee) (Fall 3:06)
2nd Place Match — Marcus Beatty (Indee) over Ryan McKeeman (Oelwein) 10-11 (Fall 2:46)
195 - Landon Duffy (12-15) placed 4th
Quarterfinal — Landon Duffy (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Dacoda Marvets (Union) 25-15 over Landon Duffy (Indee) (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match — Colton Roete (Oelwein) 21-13 over Landon Duffy (Indee) (Fall 2:44)
220 - Brady McDonald (30-11) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Brady McDonald (Indee) received a bye
Semifinal — Brady McDonald (Indee) over Daemen Cooley (North Fayette Valley) 1-3 (Fall 0:46)
1st Place Match — Marcus Herold (New Hampton/TV) 4-0 over Brady McDonald (Indee) (Fall 1:25)
2nd Place Match — Brady McDonald (Indee) over Sean May (BCLUW-SH) 17-7 (Fall 0:42)
285 - Tono Cornell (17-20) placed 6th
Quarterfinal — Gabe Hanson (Union) 26-18 over Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-20 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Semi — Tono Cornell (Indee) received a bye
5th Place Match — Jimmy Hodges (BCLUW-SH) 5-1 over Tono Cornell (Indee) (Fall 5:37)