INDEPENDENCE — The 15th ranked Independence Mustangs advanced to the Class 3A Region 7 Finals for the 5th straight season, as the Mustangs would hold off a talented team from Monticello (19-8) in 4 sets at the Independence High School Gym on Wednesday, October 20th.
The Mustangs have been historically slow starters this season, but on this night the Mustangs would come out on fire and run away from Monticello 25-11 in the first set.
Sophomore Marie Gorman would lead the offense with 5 kills on only 7 swings. Serving, which proved to be huge throughout the match, would see Indee go 26/26 and record 4 ace serves. “I really liked how aggressive we came out tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Monticello has some tall kids and a very talented Freshman hitter in Jayden Kuper. We wanted to serve aggressive and get them out of system as much as possible.”
In the 2nd set, the Panthers would begin to get into the flow of the match, and appeared to be on the verge of squaring the match at 1-1 with a 24-22 lead. But the Mustangs would battle back scoring the last 4 points of the set to stun Monticello with a 26-24 comeback win. “I also think Monticello came out a little nervous,” added Schmitz, “but I wasn’t surprised at all when they started to really battle us point for point.”
Lexi Hearn who had a terrific night serving would finish the set with an ace serve.
Monticello came out strong in the 3rd set, and would build a 16-5 and then a 21-11 lead at one point of the set, The Mustangs battled all the way back to trail by only one point at 24-23. Monticello would then block an Indee back row attack to finally win the 3rd set.
In the final set, the Mustangs would again find themselves in a back and forth set. Indee would go on a 3 point run to take a 21-18 lead on another ace serve by Hearn. Kills by sophomore Marie Gorman and senior Shanna Kleve would finally give the Mustangs the hard earned victory.
“I was happy the Seniors got to go out victorious in their last match at home,” said Coach Schmitz, “They have all done so much for our program.”
Coach Schmitz acknowledged the play of his Seniors, stating that Katie Henkes had a career high 15 kills along with her terrific back row play. Lexi Hearn had a great night serving. Elle Greiner continues to add on to her all-time assist lead, and Shanna Kleve played a great match. Sam Ohrt did her normal great job of playing back row defense.
“With 9 Seniors out this year, I am just so thankful for everything they have all brought to our preparation for matches and their enthusiasm they bring no matter if they are playing or supporting their teammates. Brynn Martinson, Alison Trimble, Taryn Nolting and Easton Davis also concluded their home volleyball careers,” said Coach Schmitz.
Junior Libero Dakota Whitman continues her fantastic season. “Her defense is just so solid and she is so important to our success,” said Coach Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz also added that his two sophomores, Marie Gorman and Allison Kleve both stepped up and played fantastic volleyball. He also concluded by saying that junior Madyson Ristvedt has been a vital part of the team as well this year. She is coming back from illness and saw limited action, but does a great job as a middle blocker.
The 29-12 Mustangs next face #1 ranked Davenport Assumption in a Regional Final match next Tuesday, October 26 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Game starts at 7:00 pm.