INDEPENDENCE – They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. Throw in the fact that it’s a rival opponent, and things get interesting. The Mustangs (28-12) have handled the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (6-29) all year, winning in straight sets in two other meetings.
And you might as well throw out the records when these two teams face off, because it was a terrific volleyball match on Monday night at Independence High School. The Stormin’ Pointers gave the 14th-ranked Mustangs all they could handle, but in the end the Mustangs prevailed, 3-1.
In the first set, the Mustangs appeared to be in control with a 20-15 lead until CPU freshman libero Gracie Hoskins stepped to the service line and ran off 9 straight points to give CPU a 24-20 lead, stunning the Mustang faithful. A side-out allowed Indee to close to within 24-21, but a CPU kill would gave the Stormin-Pointers a 25-21 victory in the first set.
The second set saw Indee continue to struggle in a close back-and-forth effort. With the score at 24-24, Indee again faced Hoskins on the service line. This time, however, the Mustangs forced a side-out. With the score at 25-24 in favor of Independence, sophomore Marie Gorman delivered a clutch ace serve. Indee won, 26-24, and evened the match at 1 set apiece.
In the third set, Independence began to get some momentum going, and a Lexi Hearn kill finished off the set. The Mustangs won, 25-21, taking a 2 to 1 set lead.
In the fourth and final set, the Mustangs fired on all cylinders and maybe even tired out the under-matched Stormin’ Pointers. This set was no contest. Indee won going away, 25-10.
“It was a really difficult night for us,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “CPU played some great volleyball, and we were really struggling to get anything going.”
The Mustangs also played without junior middle hitter Madyson Ristvedt, who was out due to illness.
Coach Schmitz added that the girls played very tight for the first 2 sets.
“Getting the win in the second set was obviously huge for us. CPU really had us on our heels. I am happy with the fight the girls showed. Lexi Hearn played a very good match for us and really did a nice job with her serving game tonight. Allison Kleve also provided some much-needed offense for us along with some timely blocking. Elle Greiner did a nice job of running the offense as usual,” Schmitz said.
Kills
Lexi Hearn, 20
Allison Kleve, 9
Katie Henkes, 8
Marie Gorman, 5
Shanna Kleve, 4
Sam Ohrt 1,
Assists
Elle Greiner, 46
Serving
Lexi Hearn, 20/22, 4 aces
Elle Greiner, 17/18, 4 aces
Katie Henkes, 24/26, 3 ace serves
Marie Gorman, 5/5, 1 ace
Sam Ohrt, 12/13, 1 ace
Digs
Dakota Whitman, 24
Katie Henkes, 17
Elle Greiner, 13
Lexi Hearn, 12
Sam Ohrt, 7
Blocks
Lexi Hearn, 4 block assists
Allison Kleve, 4 block assists
Shanna Kleve, 2 block assists
Katie Henkes, 1 block assist
Elle Greiner, 1 block assist
With the win, Independence advances to the semifinals at home on Wednesday night (tonight) against Monticello at 7 p.m. Fans are reminded that they need to pre-order their ticket on the Varsity Bound site to attend the match.