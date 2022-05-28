INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 24, 2022: The Independence Mustangs would host the first round of Class 2A, Region 6 as a very good Iowa Falls-Alden (16-2) team would come to town on a rainy and cold day.
The Mustangs would score a goal in each half and hold off the Cadets for a 2-1 win and advance to the Regional Finals against #2-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock.
“It was damp I can say that,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “The girls showed a lot of grit in the win.”
Sophomore sensation, Easten Miller scored two goals adding her second goal on a penalty kick.
“Iowa Falls played a physical game, but we played above that,” added Coach Conaway, “We have had a creed this season that the ball is security. Meaning if we possess the ball, we control the game and for the most part we accomplished that last night.”
Coach Conaway added that Addison Lange played a great game all night and attacked the goal in the second half to draw the penalty kick that Easten drilled in the back of the net.
Defensively, the girls played a sound and efficient game. Freshman goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer had 5 saves.
The Mustangs will travel to Waverly on Thursday, playing for a birth in the Girls State Tournament.
