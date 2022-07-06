The Independence Mustangs finished the WaMaC season with a 18-6 record and tied with Clear Creek-Amana atop the WaMaC-West standings giving them a share of the WaMaC-West title.
The Mustangs finished off a busy week with two games at Davenport West on Friday and a single game at Clinton on Saturday.
DAVENPORT – Friday, July 1, 2022: The Mustangs fell behind early in game 1 but rallied to win in 8 innings over the Davenport West Falcons (11-24) by the score of 6-5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Indee 1 0 1 0 1 2 0 1 6
Dav West 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5
Senior Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 6 innings, giving up 3 earned runs on 6 hits, striking out 6 batters. Sophomore Trey Weber came on in relief and went 2 perfect innings, striking out 3 to get the win.
Weber and Beatty were also terrific at the plate collecting 3 hits apiece. Weber went 3 for 4 with a double and Beatty was 3 for 3.
Junior Korver Hupke had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs while junior Mitch Johnson added 2 RBI. Freshman Sam Hamilton batted in a run.
Trey Weber, So-2B 3 for 4, 3RUNS, double, HBP
Marcus Beatty, Sr-P 3 for 3, RUN, 2BB, SB
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 1 for 5, 2RBI
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 2 for 5, 2RBI
Sam Hamilton, Fr-DH 0 for 3, RBI, ROE
Kaden Kremer, So-RF ------
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 1 for 5
Jackson Toale, Sr-LF 1 for 4, RUN, ROE
Dalton Hoover, Sr-CF 0 for 4
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 4, RUN
Drew Beatty, So-DH 2 for 2, double
In game 2, the Mustangs held off a late rally by the Falcons to win 7-6. Junior Keegan Palmer got the win, allowing just 1 earned run over 6 innings of work. Palmer gave up 5 hits and struck out 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 3 1 0 0 0 3 0 7
Dav West 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 6
Senior Dalton Hoover was 2 for 2 with a triple, while Hupke knocked in 3 runs and Mitch Johnson drove in 2 runs.
Trey Weber, So-2B 0 for 3, RUN, BB, HBP, 2SB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 0 for 3, RUN, 2BB
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 2 for 4, RUN, 2RBI, HBP
Korver Hupke, Jr-3B 2 for 4, RUN, double, 3RBI
Keegan Palmer, Jr-P 0 for 2, 2BB
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B 2 for 4, double, RBI
Drew Beatty, So-DH 0 for 4
Jackson Toale, Sr-LF. -------
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 2 for 2, 2RUNS, triple, 2BB
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 4, ROE
CLINTON – Saturday, July 2, 2022: The Mustangs fell behind 7-2 in the fourth inning but put up 13 runs in the next 3 innings to beat the Clinton River Kings (16-12) in Clinton on Saturday.
A big 8 run 6th-inning propelled the Mustangs into the lead for good and added 3 more in the 7th. The Mustangs – short on arms – threw out eighth grader, Bryce Christian who scattered 8 hits over 3.2 innings of work, giving up 6 earned runs and struck out 4 batters. Sophomore Luke Johnson came on in relief and went 2 strong innings, giving up 3 earned runs on 5 hits. Freshman Sam Hamilton got the win for the Mustangs, going the last 1.1 innings and allowing just 2 earned runs on just 1 hit. Hamilton struck out 4 batters.
Freshman Sam Hamilton with 4 RBI and junior Korver Hupke stays hot, going 2 for 5 and driving in 2 runs. Seniors Dalton Hoover and Marcus Beatty collected 2 hits of their own. Hoover had 2 RBI.
Trey Weber, So-2B 0 for 2, 2RUNS, 3BB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 3, 3RUNS, double, RBI, 2BB
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 0 for 2, 2RUNS, RBI, 2BB, HBP
Korver Hupke, Jr-1B 2 for 5, RUN, 2RBI
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 1 for 3, 3RUNS, RBI, BB, HBP
Drew Beatty, So-DH 0 for 2, RUN, BB
Jackson Toale, Sr-LF 0 for 2, 2BB
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 2 for 4, RUN, 2RBI, SAC, ROE
Sam Hamilton, Fr-P 2 for 2, RUN, 4RBI
Christopher Meyer, 08-PH 0 for 1
The Mustangs are now 25-11 and were at Waverly on Tuesday to end their regular season. Look for that game in Saturday’s paper. Independence will open postseason play at home on Friday when they host Nevada (13-15) in the first round.