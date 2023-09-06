TRAER – Saturday, September 2, 2023: The Independence Mustangs participated in the always tough North Tama Volleyball Tournament on Saturday and come away with 2 wins and 2 losses.
The Tournament featured five ranked teams out of the 8-team field while the Mustangs would face four of the ranked teams. Not a bad outing for the Mustangs as they would advance to the semifinal round.
The Mustangs would begin their tournament by facing off against the Class 1A, No. 7-ranked AGWSR Cougars. In the best of 3 sets, the Mustangs came away with a 2-0 win in impressive fashion. The first set was 21-8 and the second set was 21-11.
“Our girls executed very well and AGWSR was struggling with their hitting,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
Senior Marie Gorman would lead the offense with 6 Kills while junior Sarah Greiner would have 13 Assists and senior Leah House would chip in with 7 Assists.
In the next battle, the Mustangs would face the familiar for of Union Community who is ranked 4th in Class 3A. This is the second meeting of the season for these two teams. The Knights continued to have the Mustangs number, handily beating them 21-8 and 21-16.
“We struggled in the first set against their tall front row,” added Coach Schmitz, “and Union did a nice job getting us out of system on serve receive.”
The Mustangs would continue through killers’ row, facing another highly ranked team in the 12th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels. After dropping the first set 21-10, the Mustangs battled back to win the second set 21-16 and force a race to 15. Independence would take down the Rebels in the 3rd and final set by the score of 15-9.
Coach Schmitz added, ““The girls did a nice job of keeping their composure and we were able to run our offense much better in the last 2 sets.”
On to the semifinals and a date with the undefeated and 3rd-ranked Grundy Center Spartans. Grundy Center came into the match at 12-0, but the unfazed Mustangs would surprise the Spartans in the first set, winning 25-23. Coach Schmitz credits the aggressive serving and blocks at the net. In the second set the Spartans started to roll and win by the score of 25-14, then take care of the Mustangs 15-6 in the final set. The Spartans would go on to beat Union Community 2-0 in the championship.
“Overall, I am happy with the way the girls just continue to battle out on the court,” said Coach Schmitz, “Our schedule is very challenging to say the least. We have faced 7 ranked opponents out of our 10 matches. We have to continue to execute our offense at a consistently high level.”
The Mustangs now stand 5-5 for the season and traveled to Center Point-Urbana (6-2) on Tuesday night in Center Point. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
1 2 T
Indee 21 21 2
#7AGWSR 8 11 0
STATS:
Kills: Marie Gorman 6, Olivia Albert 1, Skylar Ohrt 2, Jordin Derr 1, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 1, Jersey Coonrad 2
Assists: Sarah Greiner 4, Leah House 6
Digs: Marie Gorman 10, Sophia McGarvey 7, Olivia Albert 2, Skylar Ohrt 1, Sarah Greiner 2, Jordin Derr 1, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 5, Jersey Coonrad 5
Aces: Olivia Albert 1, Skylar Ohrt 1 Sarah Greiner 1, Leah House 2, Jersey Coonrad 2
1 2 T
#4Union 21 21 2
Indee 8 16 0
STATS:
Kills: Olivia Albert 1, Marie Gorman 3, Skylar Ohrt 1, Jordin Derr 1, Morgan Ristvedt 2, Jersey Coonrad 3
Assists: Sarah Greiner 6, Leah House 3, Jersey Coonrad 1
Digs: Olivia Albert 1, Marie Gorman 6, Sophia McGarvey 2, Skylar Ohrt 1, Sarah Greiner 6, Morgan Ristvedt 1, Jersey Coonrad 4
Aces: Sophia McGarvey 2, Morgan Ristvedt 1
1 2 3 T
#12G-R 21 16 9 1
Indee 10 21 15 2
STATS:
Kills: Olivia Albert 1, Allison Kleve 4, Marie Gorman 6, Skylar Ohrt 6, Jordin Derr 1, Leah House 2, Morgan Ristvedt 3, Jersey Coonrad 3
Assists: Olivia Albert 1, Sophia McGarvey 2, Skylar Ohrt 1, Sarah Greiner 13, Leah House 7
Digs: Olivia Albert 5, Allison Kleve 1, Marie Gorman 4, Sophia McGarvey 8, Skylar Ohrt 2, Sarah Greiner 2, Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 2, Jersey Coonrad 7
Aces: Olivia Albert 1, Marie Gorman 1, Sarah Greiner 1 Leah House 1, Morgan Ristvedt 1
1 2 3 T
Indee 25 14 6 1
#3GC 23 25 15 2
STATS:
Kills: Allison Kleve 1, Marie Gorman 5, Skylar Ohrt 3, Sarah Greiner 2, Jordin Derr 1, Morgan Ristvedt 4, Jersey Coonrad 3
Assists: Sophia McGarvey 3, Sarah Greiner 7, Leah House 6, Jersey Coonrad 1
Digs: Olivia Albert 6, Marie Gorman 8, Sophia McGarvey 10, Skylar Ohrt 4, Sarah Greiner 5, Leah House 2, Morgan Ristvedt 7, Jersey Coonrad 7
Aces: Olivia Albert 3, Sophia McGarvey 2, Morgan Ristvedt 1, Jersey Coonrad 1