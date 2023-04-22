WILLIAMSBURG – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team traveled to Williamsburg for a WaMaC Conference tilt with the Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Raiders.
The Mustangs would give the highly ranked Raiders all they could handle and would score first, but two Raiders goals before halftime was the difference as both teams played to a draw in the second half and the Mustangs fall by a score of 2-1.
Senior Camden Seehase had the lone goal for the Mustangs off a great corner kick from sophomore Campbell Schwartz.
The Mustangs drop to 3-4 on the season and were home on Friday night hosting the Postville Pirates (2-5). Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be at Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Center Point-Urbana (5-1) on Tuesday.