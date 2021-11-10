HUMBOLDT — The storied season for the Mustangs football team came to an abrupt end last Friday night in Humboldt, as the Mustangs (9-2) came up one game short of the semifinals and an appearance in the UNI Dome, falling to the Humboldt Wildcats 42-21.
The score does not tell the tale of this matchup, as this was a tale of two halves. These two teams were very similar and the final stats showed that, just not the final score.
Independence took the opening kickoff on a very windy 25-30 mph southern wind, blowing directly in the Mustangs face. But the Mustangs are a ‘pound the ball’ team and that is what they intended to do.
The Humboldt defensive front appeared to be huge in my eyes anyways, and the Wildcats were determined to stop the best running back in the state, Marcus Beatty.
The Mustangs were forced to punt (into a stiff wind) on their first possession and the Wildcats took over on Indee’s 48 yard line. On the first play, Wildcat quarterback Caden Matson took off and ran it down to the Mustangs 3 yard line. Two plays later, the Wildcats lead 7-0 with 9:41 in the first quarter.
The Mustangs were forced to punt again on the next possession when two offensive false starts buried the Mustangs deep in their own territory. A shanked punt gave the ball back to Humboldt at the Mustangs 43 yard line.
Again it took just 3 rushing plays for the Wildcats to hit pay dirt and with 5:59 to play in the first quarter, the Mustangs trailed 14-0.
On the Mustangs next possession the Mustangs would mix in a few passes including a 35 yard completion to senior Keegan Schmitt, down to the Wildcats 26. Four Marcus Beatty runs would get the ball down to the Humboldt 10 yard line, but two consecutive incomplete passes turned the ball back over to the Wildcats.
The Mustangs defense forced a 3 and out and with 19 seconds left in the quarter Humboldt called a time out to keep the wind advantage for the ensuing punt. It paid off; Indee would start their next possession at Humboldt’s 48.
The second quarter started with Indee’s Marcus Beatty taking the handoff and throwing the ball to deep center where Keegan Schmitt was waiting all alone and trotted into the endzone for a Mustangs touchdown, and just like that, it’s a 14-7 game with 11:52 to play in the half.
But the Wildcats took only 7 plays to score when Matson would hit Corey Dettmann for a 43 yard touchdown pass and Humboldt led 21-7 with 8:55 to go before halftime.
The Mustangs bounced right back on the arm of junior quarterback, Mitchell Johnson, who would hit a streaking Keegan Schmitt for 31 yards down to the Wildcats 29. Johnson would then complete a pass to sophomore Brady McDonald for 14 yards to the Wildcats 13 yard line. Two plays later, Marcus Beatty would barrel through the line for a 1 yard touchdown run and the score was 21-14 with 6:29 to play before the half.
On the ensuing drive, the Mustangs forced a punt and started their next possession on their own 22 yard line. The Mustangs would go to the air with 4:26 left and Johnson would go 3 for 5 on the drive, capping it off with a 25 yard pass to Schmitt for a Mustangs touchdown and with 19 seconds left in the half this game was tied, 21-21.
The Mustangs had the momentum coming out of the locker room for the 3rd quarter, but that momentum changed quickly as the Wildcats took just 3 rushing plays to score, traveling 65 yards and taking just 31 seconds. Humboldt led 28-21.
This was deja vu all over again, a carbon copy of sorts from the first half. A shanked punt by the Mustangs set the Wildcats up on the Mustangs 34 yard line, but a personal foul penalty helped out the defense and the 32 yard field goal attempt was wide right and the Mustangs dodged a bullet.
We would go to the fourth quarter with the score 28-21, and Humboldt moved the ball down to the Mustangs 19 yard line, and on 3rd and 7, Matson hit Will Orness on a post pattern for a Wildcats touchdown. The score was 35-21 with 9:09 to play in the game.
Plenty of time for the Mustangs to come back; they did it the first half in less time than that. The Mustangs would move the ball down to the Humboldt 31 yard line, but an interception halted the drive.
Humboldt would put it way late, with a 6 yard touchdown run by Matson with 2:59 to play. The Mustangs made one more nice drive, but another interception on the Humboldt 7 yard line ended the game and the final score was 42-21.
Mitchell Johnson was 21-36 for 263 yards and a touchdown. 1 completion off the school record of 22 held by Brian Brown (’98). Marcus Beatty had 31 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Keegan Schmitt had a career day adding 210 yards receiving on 12 catches and 2 touchdowns.
INDEE SEASON RECORDS SET:
Keegan Schmitt-Tied for 1st Receptions in a Game (13)
Keegan Schmitt-1st Yards Receiving in a Game (210)
Marcus Beatty-1st Rushes in a Season (332)
Marcus Beatty-1st Rushing Yards in a Season (2334)
Marcus Beatty-1st Rushing Touchdowns in a Season (25)
Keegan Schmitt-1st Touchdowns Receptions in a Season (9)
Mitchell Johnson-Tied for 1st Completions in a Season (109)
Mitchell Johnson-1st Touchdown Passes in a Season (22)
Sawyer Wendling-1st Extra Points Made in a Season (28)
OTHER MILESTONES IN A SEASON:
Marcus Beatty-4th Most Points in a Season (174)
Marcus Beatty-3rd Total Offensive Yards (2565)
Marcus Beatty-4th Most Touchdowns in a Season (26)
Keegan Schmitt-4th Receptions in a Season (50)
Keegan Schmitt-3rd Receiving Yards in a Season (708)
Mitchell Johnson-2nd Pass Attempts in a Season (192)
INDEE CAREER RECORDS SET:
Sawyer Wendling-1st All-Time-Most Extra Points (46)
Marcus Beatty-1st All-Time-Rushes (639)
Marcus Beatty-1st All-Time-Rushing Yards (4354)
Marcus Beatty-1st All-Time-Rushing Touchdowns (45)
OTHER MILESTONES IN A CAREER:
Marcus Beatty-3rd All-Time-Most Points (334)
Marcus Beatty-3rd All-Time-Most Touchdowns (52)
Marcus Beatty-3rd All-Time-Total Offensive Yards (4875)
Marcus Beatty-Tied for 6th All-Time-Interceptions (6)
Mitchell Johnson-3rd All-Time-Pass Completions (171)
Mitchell Johnson-4th All-Time-Passing Attempts (316)
Mitchell Johnson-3rd All-Time-Passing Yards (2512)
Mitchell Johnson-2nd All-Time-Touchdown Passes (39)
Keegan Schmitt-2nd All-Time-Receptions (74)
Keegan Schmitt-2nd All-Time-Receiving Yards (988)
Keegan Schmitt-2nd All-Time-Touchdown Receptions (12)