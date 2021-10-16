MARION – The Independence Mustang volleyball team continued their quest to be WaMaC champions when they traveled to Marion on Thursday night, October 14, for the championship rounds of the WaMaC super meet.
This would not be an easy feat as the WaMaC is loaded with highly ranked teams, including Independence. The Mustangs drew the Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs in the quarterfinals round.
The Mustangs battled and gave Mount Vernon all they could handle, but in the end, Independence fell, 2-1.
After dropping the first set to Mount Vernon (25-21), the Mustangs rallied in the second set to win (25-21) and tie up the match 1-1. In that second set, the Mustangs rode the wave of some aggressive serving, tallying 6 ace serves. Sophomore Allison Kleve had 3 of them.
In the third and final set, it was a race to 15 points, and this one went down to the wire when Indee rallied late to make it a 13-12 game. But Mount Vernon’s talented freshman, Cloe Meester, provided the last 3 kills to seal the deal for Mount Vernon (15-12).
“Mount Vernon is tall and, like usual, a tough matchup,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We battled but couldn’t stop Meester in the end.”
Mount Vernon went on to defeat Beckman in the semifinals, and then surprised the Class 3A, No. 1-ranked West Delaware Hawks to win the tournament.
The Mustangs moved on to the consolation round and drew another formidable opponent in WaMaC West champion and Class 4A, No. 11-ranked Clear Creek-Amana.
The Mustangs were swept by the Clippers a month ago (3-0), but this time it would go the distance. The Mustangs won the first set, 27-25, and then fell in the second set, 25-21, which meant a third and final set and another race to 15 points. In that final set, the Mustangs could not slow down the tall CCA team and fell 15-6, losing the match, 2-1.
“By the end of the third set, we had been playing 6 extremely tough sets of volleyball,” added Coach Schmitz. “We did not hit as a high a percentage as I was hoping for, but a lot of the credit has to go to Mount Vernon and Clear Creek.”
The Mustangs finish the regular season with a 27-12 record. Independence will host a first round regional match on Monday, October 18, against Center Point-Urbana. The match will start at 7 p.m.