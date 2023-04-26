MANCHESTER – Friday, April 21, 2023: The conditions was far from golf weather, but the Independence Mustangs boys golf team headed out into the cold and wind on Friday for the West Delaware tournament at Pin Oak Pub and Links.
12 teams were in action and the Mustangs would shoot a team score of 359 and finish in 10th-place.
TEAM SCORES:
Solon 323
West Del 326
Pella 333
Waverly SR 335
CPU 335
Columbus Cat 336
Vinton Shel 337
CCA 343
Williamsburg 355
Indee 359
Benton 377
Decorah 379
Top finisher for the Mustangs was freshman Jacob Bonefas who fired an 83 and was just outside the top ten. Freshman Dawson Fuelling shot an 84 and finished 2 shots out of the top 10.
“Conditions were difficult to say the least,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “I told the boys that 80 was going to be a good score.”
Coach Ruffcorn acknowledged the play of Bonefas. “I was proud of him playing solidly all through the round. Avoided the real big digits.”
Other scores include Ethan Cahalan (92), Carter Straw (100), Colin Stoner (101), and Carter Palmer (103).
Coach Ruffcorn added, “Need to continue to find more consistent play. The season is really coming to a rapid end as we start tournament play then the next couple of weeks with WaMaC Divisional on Monday, May 1st.”
SHELLSBURG – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Mustangs traveled to Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg on Monday for a dual meet with Center Point-Urbana.
The Mustangs would drop a closely contested battle by the score of 155-161. CPU’s Jonah Dupont shot a 36 and was medalist while Indee’s freshman Dawson Fuelling also had a 36 and was runner-up.
Varsity Scores: Dawson Fuelling (36), Carter Palmer (41), Jacob Bonefas (41), Ethan Cahalan (43), Carter Straw (47), and Colin Stoner (51).
“Was thinking that we could get under the 160 for team score, which we obviously were close to doing so,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “Greens were fast, and pins were in some tough spots last night so took a bit to get used to that.”
Coach Ruffcorn added, “Was happy with how both freshmen in Dawson Fuelling and Jacob Bonefas have played the last couple of meets now. Dawson gave himself a lot of good looks for birdies early. He played smart and didn’t hit the driver once in the meet. Feels like both are gaining confidence and finding their strides. Was happy to see that Carter Palmer bounced back nicely last night as well.”
On the JV, came down to the 5th score to settle the tiebreaker which CPU won. Grady Cornwell played a solid round and Coach Ruffcorn hopes he is gaining confidence now as well. Matthew Wieland also had a nice round for the 1st year senior.
JV Scores: Grady Cornwell (45), Matthew Wieland (46), Owen Williamson (48), Kaden Kremer (52), Gabriel Kuennen (53), and Owen Latwesen (55).
The Mustangs will be home on Thursday and Friday for back-to-back home meets. Both starting at 4pm. On Saturday the boys will be at Gates Park in Waterloo for the Columbus Invitational – a 7 team event.