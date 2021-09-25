VINTON — Just days after handling the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes in the Manchester tournament; quite easily I might add, the Mustangs traveled down to Vinton for a WaMaC Conference battle. And a battle it was. Vinton-Shellsburg gave the 13th-ranked Mustangs all they could handle, taking it to 5 sets before the Mustangs prevailed, 3-2.
The Vinton-Shellsburg gymnasium was packed and raucous. “The gym was the loudest gym I have heard in quite a while,” said Mustang’s Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
After winning the first set, 25-21, the Mustangs found themselves behind 2 games to 1 and senior Katie Henkes went down in the 3rd set re-injuring her ankle she sprained earlier in the year. The Mustangs fought back to win the last two sets to get the win. Coach Schmitz added that so many of the kids stepped up in the last two sets.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Independence 25 20 22 25 15 3
Vinton-Shellsburg 21 25 25 21 10 2
Due to technical issues, there are no stats available for this game. But what I do know is that senior Lexi Hearn was dominant on the outside, while junior Madyson Ristvedt might have had the best match of her young career in the middle.
Junior Keely Post got some valuable court time, after Henkes went down, and she played well.
The Mustangs move to 12-5 on the year and will travel to Dubuque Senior High School today for the Dubuque Invitational.