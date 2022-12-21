Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS – Saturday, December 17, 2022: Independence Mustangs boys bowling team traveled to Cedar Rapids and Lancer Lanes on Saturday for a 22-team Bakers Tournament.

The Mustangs bowled 14 games and the top 8 teams qualified for a seeded match play with the Mustangs qualifying in 8th place with 2703 pins.

