CEDAR RAPIDS – Saturday, December 17, 2022: Independence Mustangs boys bowling team traveled to Cedar Rapids and Lancer Lanes on Saturday for a 22-team Bakers Tournament.
The Mustangs bowled 14 games and the top 8 teams qualified for a seeded match play with the Mustangs qualifying in 8th place with 2703 pins.
The Mustangs faced #1-seed North Scott in the first round and were eliminated.
“We bowled well but wasn’t enough to beat them,” said Head Coach Todd Lamphier, “Overall it was a great day for the Indee boys on the Lanes. There are some of the best programs in the State at this tournament across 3A, 2A & 1A levels. Thought it was the best we have looked so far this year.”
Coach Lamphier added that he was impressed with the kid’s knowledge of understanding where to play the lanes.