INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams are led by Head Coach Todd Lamphier.
Independence has 5 boys returning from last year’s varsity squad.
Junior Teegan Cross and sophomore Michael Decker qualified for individual State competition in 2021-2022.
Coach Lamphier says that the boys should have a strong team with help from Senior’s Ethan Gonzalez and Nolan Reed. Junior Garret Niedert and Zach Brown will round out the squad.
“Hopefully we can make a good run at qualifying for 2A Team State Tournament,” added Coach Lamphier.
On the girls side, all 6 girls are returning from last year’s varsity squad. Senior Cora Nabholz, Caitlyn Hoglan, Rachel Blaker, and a nice group of sophomores including Emma Gonzalez, Addison Lamphier & Brooklyn Tudor.
Coach Lamphier says that he believes the Mustangs could be right there at the end of the year pushing for the State Tournament.
