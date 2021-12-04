Chad Beatty is in his 7th year as the Mustangs head coach and this season has the potential to be his best. All the ingredients are there, including the return of Unanimous 1st team All-WaMaC big man, senior Michael Kascel.
Independence is not known for size, but this year the Mustangs front line will include a trio of plus 6’4” athletes. Kascel stands at 6’6”, while junior Isaac Wilcox is 6’5” and senior Robert Hansen is all of 6’4”. These three will see minutes and hopefully at the same time at some point during the season.
The Mustangs are coming off an 8-14 record in the 2020-2021 season, but return a lot of firepower from that squad and have even more firepower coming up from a very successful sophomore group a year ago.
Michael Kascel will be counted on to lead this group and according to Coach Beatty, has the potential to be a WaMaC player of the year. Kascel set the school record for rebounds in a game last season, when he collected 22 boards in a game against Oelwein. Kascel led the WaMaC-West in rebounds last season.
He is the 3rd Best all-time in school history for 2-point field goal % in a season with 61.6%. He is also 9th Best All Time in school history for rebounds in a season with 187. Kascel looks to improve on a very nice junior campaign where he scored 226 Points, had 187 Rebounds, 30 Assists, 20 Steals, and 30 Blocked Shots.
Daniel Brock returns for his senior season. The 5’10” sharp-shooting guard was a WaMaC-West Honorable Mention a year ago, averaging 7.6 points per game and shot 32% from the 3-point arc. Brock will be counted on from long distance after making 43 three-pointers a year ago, which stands 8th best in school history. He’s off to a good start, scoring 33 points in the season opener.
Sawyer Wendling is a 6’1” senior guard/forward and was also a WaMaC-West Honorable Mention in 2020-2021. Wendling scored 7.2 points per game and had 69 rebounds, while collecting 35 steals. Wendling is quick and creates his own opportunities with his court awareness. Not a bad free-throw shooter, shooting 71% a year ago.
Keegan Schmitt, a WaMaC Academic All-Conference player returns for his senior season. A 5’8” guard started 6 games as a junior and scored 65 points. Schmitt is a “do everything” type of player and uses his quickness to his advantage. Schmitt shot 73% from the free-throw line last year and 41% from the field.
Promising Newcomers: Wyatt Kresser, a 5’10” junior guard. A nice addition to the perimeter game, Kresser is athletic, strong, and a good shooter.
Isaac Wilcox is a junior big man, standing at 6’5” and will be a strong scorer for the Mustangs. Wilcox is athletic and a great rebounder.
Robert Hansen, a 6’4” forward was WaMaC Academic All-Conference a year ago and Coach Beatty says Hansen had a solid off-season improving his over-all game. Hansen has length and size and has improved offensive skill sets.
Nick Homan, another senior returnee and another WaMaC Academic All-Conference athlete. Homan, standing at 6’2”, is a football and soccer athlete, which should help on the court. Homan’s athleticism, length and rebounding ability will be an asset to the Mustangs rotation.
Coach Beatty may be looking to add a sophomore or two to an already talented varsity group. Several sophomores had quality and committed off seasons and will be in the conversation of making an impact in the program. Coach Beatty’s twin boys lead a solid sophomore team. Jake (5’9”) and Josh (5’11”) are growing and hopefully they get their dad’s height. Tanner Michael, a 5’7” guard and Kyle Williams is a 6’1” forward. All these boys may be called on at some point to deliver for the varsity.
Coach Beatty adds that along with a legitimate candidate for WaMaC West Player of the Year in Senior Michael Kascel, he will be able to flank him with several quality perimeter shooters and scorers including Daniel Brock, Wyatt Kresser, and Isaac Wilcox, among others. Beatty adds that Indee should consistently out rebound opponents on a nightly basis.
“Overall, we had a quality and productive spring and summer,” says Beatty, “Several guys have put in a lot of time in the gym, on the gun, in the weight room, in other sports, and we are looking forward to seeing how it translates to the basketball court this winter.”
Coach Beatty adds that the staff and players in the program anticipate double digit wins this season and have a genuine confidence among each other they will get that done. “We are often overlooked but, will be a “sleeper” in the WaMaC West,” concludes Beatty.
WaMaC West Top 4 Favorites:
- Williamsburg CPU Independence CCA
WaMaC East Top 4 Favorites:
- Marion Dyersville Beckman Solon Mt. Vernon
Assistant Coaches: Dave Martin, Tim Nelson, Brad Arnold, and Cliff Baldwin (Observing from UNI)