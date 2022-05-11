DYERSVILLE – Thursday, May 5, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls and boys track teams competed in the WaMaC Conference Meet on Thursday.
The Solon Spartans ran away with the girls title while Clear Creek-Amana would squeak by Benton Community for the boys crown.
The Mustangs boys would finish 11th and the girls would come in 8th.
On the boys side, senior Jake Sidles was the lone champion for the Mustangs. He finished atop the Shot Put with a toss of 48-7.50 and is WaMaC champion.
Junior Brady Kohrs would finish 4th in the 110 Meter Hurdles
The Mustangs girls had some nice finishes including a 2nd-place finish in the 800-Sprint Medley Relay with a time of 1:54.28.
The Mustangs 4x400 Meter Relay team was a 2nd-place finisher with a time of 4:11.03.
Senior Alyssa Larson was the 3rd-place finisher in the 400 Meter Dash.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS:
1 Clear Crk-Amana 107
2 Benton Comm 106
3 Solon 98
4 Marion 88
5 Mt Vernon 74
6 Williamsburg 64
7 CPU 61
8 Maquoketa 38
8 S Tama Cty 38
10 Vinton-Shellbrg 29
11 Independence 27
12 Beckman 9
13 W Delaware 2
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS:
1 Solon 180
2 Williamsburg 90
3 Mt Vernon 83
4 Clear Crk-Amana 76
5 CPU 72
6 S Tama Cty 54
7 Marion 44
8 Independence 38
9 Benton Comm 30
10 Maquoketa 24
10 Vinton-Shellbrg 24
12 W Delaware 20
13 Beckman 6
The boys and girls teams will travel to Decorah on Thursday for the State Qualifying Meet.