Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MOUNT VERNON – Tuesday, December 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team was on the road on Tuesday night traveling to Mount Vernon to take on the Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-1) in WaMaC action.

The Mustangs missed several 3-point attempts early, but it was still a 17 to 23 game with under a minute left in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon hit two 3-pointers in the final seconds to close the half and stretch the lead and the Mustangs don’t bounce back and fall 63-51.

Tags

Trending Food Videos