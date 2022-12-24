MOUNT VERNON – Tuesday, December 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team was on the road on Tuesday night traveling to Mount Vernon to take on the Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-1) in WaMaC action.
The Mustangs missed several 3-point attempts early, but it was still a 17 to 23 game with under a minute left in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon hit two 3-pointers in the final seconds to close the half and stretch the lead and the Mustangs don’t bounce back and fall 63-51.
“I felt we couldn’t bounce back from that blow,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “We played really well in stretches but, their size on the glass and pesky defense at times was the difference in the outcome.”
The Mustangs held one of the best guards in the WaMaC Jackson Kutcher to only 11 points, but Mount Vernon is deep, and others stepped up in the scoring department for them.
Coach Beatty felt junior Kyle Williams had one of his better outings on both sides of the ball and sophomore Aidan Bernard was a lift off the bench scoring the ball at a high level for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs drop to 3-4 on the season. No stats available come press time.