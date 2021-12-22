WILLIAMSBURG – A big second quarter by the Raiders put this game in doubt early and the large deficit by halftime was too much to overcome.
The Mustangs would fall to 2-4 on the season with a 80-59 loss to Williamsburg (5-1).
“The Raiders are the best team in the WaMaC — hands down,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “They will be a State Tournament qualifier in March for class 2A.”
The Mustangs started pretty steady, according to Coach Beatty, but the continuous pressure from Williamsburg broke the competitive spirit of the Mustangs in the second quarter with a flurry of steals, leading to transition conversions, and their outside shooting.
Coach Beatty’s adjustments and heart-to-heart at halftime inspired the boys to continue to compete in the second half, and compete they did, winning the second half, but unfortunately it was too late.
“I give our guys credit, we didn’t lay down and quit,” added Coach Beatty, “rather we responded to my halftime challenges.”
Senior Michael Kascel continues to impress. “Kascel is the best interior player in the WaMaC Conference on the East or the West, it’s not even close,” said Coach Beatty, “He’s playing at the level which I expected and predicted. Locally trained and committed, which makes it even that more impressive.”
Kascel had two impressive dunks in traffic on Friday night.
“We just have to figure out how to break pressure consistently for us to make him even more impactful as the year progresses,” continued Beatty, “We are implementing drills daily to improve on this phase and we’ll make progress and get it turned in the right direction.”
The Mustangs are a talented group that shoots the ball at a high percentage, but the value of taking care of the ball and not giving it away continues to be a problem, but Coach Beatty in confident they can get that turned around.
“We have some younger guys that can help with pressure and implementing that help will be considered more and more as the days go on,” said Beatty, “That transition has to be effective and positive for everyone and the teams involved.”
Pts Rbd Ast Stl
Sawyer Wendling 5 3 2 1
Keegan Schmitt 4 2 2 3
Daniel Brock 15 1 2 1
Wyatt Kresser 8 9 4 0
Michael Kascel 20 3 0 0
Nate Copenhaver 2 0 0 0
Robert Hansen 3 0 0 0
Isaac Wilcox 2 4 0 0
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 12 9 19 19 59
W-burg 19 31 19 11 80
The Mustangs hosted the Solon Spartans (3-4) on Tuesday night in the Mustangs gymnasium. Look for this game and stats in Saturday’s paper.
The Sophomore squad moved to 6-0 Friday night. They were down early and fought back for a 10 point win (63-53). Williamsburg swept them last year as freshman and the Raiders beat them by 19 a year ago in their last meeting.
“To see that group make a 29 point swing on the road was impressive,” concluded Beatty, “It appeared Williamsburg’s group was a little stunned.”
Solon’s sophomore team is 7-0 and Tuesday’s meeting will be an interesting one at that level.