INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Chad Beatty is in his 8th season at the helm of the Mustangs boys basketball team. Coming off an 11-11 year and 7-5 conference-west record in 2021-2022, the Mustangs will look to improve on that in an always tough WaMaC Conference.
The Mustangs lose all 5 starters from last year’s team, including All-Stater Michael Kascel and second and third leading scorers in Daniel Brock and Sawyer Wendling.
Senior Wyatt Kresser was a part-time starter last season and will be looked at to lead this young team. Kresser has really gotten stronger from committing to the weight room and this should help him have a strong senior season. Kresser is a solid shooter with great shooting fundamentals and can also be crafty around the rim. The Mustangs need him to produce consistently on both sides of the floor for them to be competitive this season.
Promising Newcomers:
- Jake Beatty Junior Guard – Committed, Gritty, competitive, play-maker, and shifty. Had a really solid off-season and has put a lot of time in the gym the past year. Shot has become much more consistent and fluid. He can really defend on the perimeter when he puts his mind to it.
- Josh Beatty Junior Guard – Committed, Athletic, bouncy, and has become really fast with the ball in his hands. Can drive it and shoot it from 3-point range. His physical maturity and improved athleticism should bold well for a solid junior season, his movements are visually more fluid. Lots of time in the gym this off-season.
- Kyle Williams Junior Forward – Gritty and competitive. Has the ability to rebound at a high level and a kid who does all of the intangibles really well. Can shoot it and score when needed and regarded as one of our best defenders in the High School program. His commitment level has been really good this off-season.
- Trey Weber Junior Guard – Gritty, tough, dependable. Trey year in, and year out is one of the best defenders in the conference. Has the potential to be really impactful over the next two seasons.
- Tanner Michael Junior Guard – Committed to the game of basketball. Can shoot it a high level when in open space. Has a good basketball IQ and has spent lot of time on his own improving his skill set. Will need to commit to defending his position for him to meet his expectations and goals.
- Aidan Bernard Sophomore Forward – Should be in the mix for rotation minutes. Has committed to basketball outside of the normal high school season. Will need him to rebound and defend consistently for the Mustangs to be competitive on a nightly basis and to maximize his role.
- Keelan Hoover Senior Forward – Really athletic transfer from Maquoketa. Can run, defend, and rebound with the best of them. Should be a great asset on the glass and on defense.
- Keegan Palmer Senior Guard – Can shoot it and defend. The role Keegan will play will be up to his desire and commitment.
Coach Beatty says that the overall basketball skillset of this group is as good as this program has had in Coach Beatty’s 8 seasons. The Mustangs have several guys who can knock down shots and score at a high level on any given night. They should be able to play fast paced on both the offensive and defensive side.
Coach Beatty’s concerns include team chemistry. But with most of these kids playing together for years, this may improve immensely and quickly. Rebounding may be a concern for Coach Beatty. Size is not an attribute for the Mustangs this season. But if they can defend and rebound, this could be a memorable year.
With Independence moving to the WaMaC-East this season the Mustangs will compete with Marion, Solon, and Mount Vernon for the East title. Williamsburg looks like the team to beat in the West.
Marion returns their entire starting five from their state tournament team a year ago. Marion and Williamsburg are state tournament caliber teams.
“#1 Concern is moving to the East side of the WaMaC Conference — There is a difference,” added Coach Beatty, “We already seen the difference in Volleyball, and this will continue with other sports as well. Poor decision for our district leaders to allow that to happen.”
The Mustangs also welcome two foreign exchange students to the team. Paul Bilboa – Junior Foreign Exchange Student from Spain and Noah Timm – Junior Foreign Exchange Student from Germany will both be on our roster.
Assistant Coaches: Dave Martin – Varsity Assistant, Tim Nelson – Sophomore Head Coach, Cliff Baldwin – Freshmen Head Coach.