Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee boys basketball team photo 113022

INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Chad Beatty is in his 8th season at the helm of the Mustangs boys basketball team. Coming off an 11-11 year and 7-5 conference-west record in 2021-2022, the Mustangs will look to improve on that in an always tough WaMaC Conference.

The Mustangs lose all 5 starters from last year’s team, including All-Stater Michael Kascel and second and third leading scorers in Daniel Brock and Sawyer Wendling.

Tags

Trending Food Videos