INDEPENDENCE – “Close games sting more than other,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, after a 48-44 loss to the West Delaware Hawks (3-1).
The Mustangs had this one circled on the schedule as a ‘win’ in their minds, and felt that they were and are the better team, but unfortunately they have to play the game and turnovers were the demise for the Mustangs as they turned the ball over 24 times.
Independence took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and actually led this game 21-12 midway through the second quarter, but a run by the Hawks made this a 2-point Mustangs lead at the half, 23-21.
This game went back and forth in the third period and at the start of the 4th quarter the Mustangs held on to a 31-30 lead.
Turnovers and second-chance points were the downfall for the Mustangs. “Our 1-3-1 (zone defense) was effective,” said Beatty, “but we didn’t finish the possessions with a rebound. Have to clean that up and our defensive wings have to help us on the glass.”
“Give West Delaware credit,” added Beatty, “they competed and sped our back court up out of our comfort zone and unfortunately we gave them some easy opportunities out of our turnovers.”
The Mustangs drop to 1-2 on the year, but the season is still young. “Told the guys this won’t define us,” said Beatty, “it’s a long season we will get better in those phases.”
Senior Michael Kascel had a monstrous night, scoring 27 points and brought down 9 rebounds.
Coach Beatty also wanted to acknowledge the play of Nick Homan, who gave the Mustangs some quality minutes.
1 2 3 4 T
WD 7 14 9 18 48
Indee 14 9 8 13 44
The Freshman team (1-2) battled back from an early 15 point deficit to pull within 2 at one point, but fall 49-39 in the end. The Sophomores stay undefeated at 3-0 with a 51 to 48 win.
“Seeing the entire program compete and be in games at the end -night in and night out — is important and often times undervalued and overlooked,” concluded Coach Beatty.
No stats were readily available come press time. Independence will be back in action on Saturday (tonight) when they travel to Don Bosco (2-1).