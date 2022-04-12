INDEPENDENCE – The independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team dropped to 1-1 on the season as the boys would drop a 9-0 match to the always powerful Decorah Vikings. The meet was rescheduled from an April 5 rainout.
“Tennis is a way of life in Decorah,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “They have a tremendous program, and I knew it was going to be a very challenging meet. “
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Caden Branum 2-10
2.) Zach Jimmerson loses to Daniel Skrade 0-10
3.) Kaleb Penner loses to Landon Baker 1-10
4.) Kyle Beatty loses to Aidan Nalean 3-10
5.) Brandon Yoder loses to Michael Njus 0-10
6.) Michael Kascel loses to Liam Chamberlain 0-10
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson lose to Branum/Skrade 0-10
2.) Beatty/Yoder lose to Baker/Njus 2-10
3.) Penner/Aidan Anderson lose to Nalean/Chamberlain 0-10
“We just have to keep getting better every night out,” said Coach Schmitz, “We need to serve tougher and just play more aggressive against teams like Decorah.”
The Mustangs traveled to Oelwein to face the Huskies on Tuesday. Stats were not readily available come press time. See this matchup in Saturday’s paper. Thursday the boys will be at Waverly.