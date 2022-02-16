DYERSVILLE – The game came right down to the final 6 seconds in Dyersville on Friday night for the Mustangs and the Blazers, unfortunately, it ended with a buzzer beater from Blazer star Padraig Gallagher and the Mustangs fall 63-62.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 14 16 16 17 62
Beckman Cath 20 10 14 19 63
Beckman led by as many as 10 early and the Mustangs would battle back to lead by as many as 9 down the stretch. While leading by 7 with 1:24 remaining in the game senior Mustang, Keegan Schmitt was fouled a bit hard — he stumbled to catch his balance and the official called Keegan a for a “phantom” technical foul.
“It was a bizarre explanation as the official said Keegan didn’t say a word but, claimed he lunged at the opponent’s chin,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “I’ve watched the film segment 15 times and see zero reason for a foul on Keegan, let alone technical.”
This was a 4-point swing in favor of the Blazers to cut the Mustangs lead to 3-points.
Down the stretch the Mustangs had 3 costly turnovers but were still up 1-point with 6.2 seconds to play.
“We all knew Gallagher was getting the last shot,” said Beatty, “explained what we might see in the timeout, still had three guys on him as he spun back into our defense. It was a classic situation of good defense, just better offense. The kid hit a big shot.”
“I felt bad for our guys in the locker room at the end as we played at a really high level with tremendous effort in all phases on Friday night,” added Beatty, “Our execution as a team was outstanding besides a few miscues the last 3:15 of the game. For a basketball fan that was a great High School basketball game to watch from start to finish.”
Senior Michael Kascel was outstanding from the field and on the glass going 11 for 12 and had 14 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, and 1 Steal. Nick Homan had his best varsity basketball game of his career with 12 points, 6 for 8 from the field, 2 Rebounds, 1 Assists, and 1 Steal. Coach Beatty added that Nick’s defense and floor game was really impactful for the Mustangs. Keegan Schmitt was solid as well, going 3 for 3, 4 of 5 Free Throws, for 10 points, 3 assists, and 1 steal.
“We can realistically say besides Marion and Williamsburg there was not another team the entire season we can’t play with,” said Beatty, “I know the final scores did not end up with us on top each game night, but our kids deserve a lot of credit for how far we’ve come and the competitive brand of basketball we are currently playing.”
“It’s unfortunate a phantom controversial call at 1:24 had to impact the game our kids in a game we were the better team. Our kids deserve better,” concluded Beatty, “I’m hoping it started a fire within our guys to come compete vs. Western Dubuque. This group deserves to continue playing a few more games as they are one of the best high character groups we’ve coached the past 7 years. They will be missed.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Sawyer Wendling 3 0 1 0 1
Keegan Schmitt 10 0 3 1 0
Wyatt Kresser 7 3 1 0 1
Nick Homan 12 2 1 1 0
Michael Kascel 22 14 0 1 3
Daniel Brock 7 4 0 1 0
Isaac Wilcox 1 1 0 0 0
The Mustangs finish their regular season 11-10 and set their sights on Western Dubuque (7-14) in the first round of postseason play. Game is February 21st at Western Dubuque.