INDEPENDENCE – It’s been a tough spring for sports and especially the golfers as the Independence Mustangs boys team has been on the road the entire season. But on Tuesday the Mustangs hosted a triangular with Marion and Mount Vernon.
Then Mustangs would come up four strokes short of Marion to finish second.
Marion 182 – Independence 186 – Mount Vernon 194
Senior Caden Larson continues his solid season as he would be top Medalist firing a 41, three strokes ahead of runner-up.
Senior Dalton Hoover was consistent again, shooting a 48 and was a counting score.
“Still needing to find that consistency through the whole line up to be competitive in our conference,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Caden Larson 41
Kellen Howard 46
Dalton Hoover 48
Ethan Krall 51
Sawyer Wendling 54
Alek Gruber 55
JV INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Colin Stoner 51
Kaden Kremer 55
Caiden Meike 55
Owen Williamson 56
Gabriel Kuennen 57
Grady Cornwell 59
INDEPENDENCE – April 27, 2022: The Mustangs were back home on Wednesday night at River Ridge Golf Course against the Benton Community Bobcats.
The Mustangs come away with a convincing 183-207 win on a cold and windy day. Senior Kellen Howard is Medalist with a 45 and senior Caden Larson also shoots a 45 and is Runner-up. Freshman sensation, Ethan Cahalan fires a 46, while senior Alek Gruber comes in with a 47. Seniors Dalton Hoover and Sawyer Wendling shoot 52-56 respectively.
“Not the greatest scoring for us but once again not great weather conditions,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “Kellen had a better ball striking night overall. We need to continue to get our putts per nine down, been staying around that 17-18 putts per nine.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that Caden Larson and Ethan Cahalan had a few big digits but still hung in there and battled well on the remaining holes.
“I was happy with the JV group playing very consistent for the night,” continued Ruffcorn, “Colin Stoner, Jackson Wolf, and Kaden Kremer all avoided some really big numbers throughout. Carter Palmer had a couple bigger numbers but then was solid.”
JV scores include Colin Stover-50, Jackson Wolf-51, Kaden Kremer-51, Carter Palmer-54, Seth Stacy-58, and Will Wheelock-71.
JV-2 scored include Lucas Dinger-66, Miles Reidy-66, Michael Decker-72, and Owen Latwesen-75.
Boys were at the Columbus-Catholic Invitational on Friday. Look for this meet in next Wednesday’s paper.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.