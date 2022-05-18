DECORAH – Monday, May 16, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team ended their season on Monday with a 4th place finish in a 3A District final.
Individually, no Mustang golfer qualified to compete in the state tournament.
Individual scoring: Caden Larson-76, Kellen Howard-84, Alek Gruber-90, Ethan Cahalan-92, and Dalton Hoover-104
TEAM SCORES:
1 Gilbert 305
2 ADM 319
3 Waverly-Shell Rock 325
4 Independence 342
”I knew it was going to be tough to get through our District as Gilbert has the lowest adjusted scoring average in the state for Class 3A, ADM was 3rd, and Waverly Shell-Rock was 6th in scoring average,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “I knew we had to play our absolute best. Once we got about 1/3rd through the meet they all had a few big numbers and that is difficult to bounce back from against that talent that we went against.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that the wind really picked up making it difficult as well.
”Was really happy with Caden Larson bouncing back on the final 9 and posting a 2 under par 34,” added Ruffcorn, “We thought that he might have a chance to advance to state for a few holes but the Charles City individual shot a 72 and knew that he couldn’t catch Hogan Hansen from WSR at that point. He gave it all he had and battled through a rough start.”
Coach Ruffcorn also added, “I want to mention that I really appreciate the seniors that were out since there freshman year. Caden Larson, Kellen Howard, Alek Gruber, and Seth Stacy all have had positive contributions in different ways over the last 4 years and was happy to coach those four seniors.”
