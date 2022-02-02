VINTON – The Independence Mustangs came out of the gates strong, scoring 18 points in the first quarter en route to a 55-33 win over Vinton-Shellsburg (2-14), sweeping the season series.
“First time we’ve swept Vinton-Shellsburg in boys’ basketball in over a decade,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “One of those facts which may be hard to believe for most Mustang Fans but tells you a little about where the program was, has been, and how far we’ve come looking at some past scores.”
Senior Daniel Brock led the Mustangs with 10 points and senior Sawyer Wendling was 3 for 3 from the field and dropped in 9 points. Junior Isaac Wilcox scored a career high 9 points.
“To convincingly beat them on the road is a credit to our mindset last Friday night,” added Coach Beatty, “Their place is a tough environment each time we play there no matter either team’s record. We started fast and didn’t give them much hope. Our offensive attack was balanced and nice to see our reserves play a big role in the outcome.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 18 12 12 13 55
V-S 2 12 7 12 33
The Mustangs beat Vinton-Shellsburg by 9 points on January 7th. “To beating them by 22 — walking away — says something about our growth, confidence, and improvement over the past month,” said Beatty.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
S.Wending (sr) 9 3 2 3 0
K. Schmitt (sr) 2 4 3 0 0
D. Brock (sr) 10 2 0 3 0
N. Homan (sr) 4 2 1 1 0
M. Kascel (sr) 8 7 2 1 4
J. Beatty (so) 0 1 0 0 0
T. Michael (so) 2 0 0 0 0
W. Kresser (jr) 5 4 0 0 0
K. Palmer (jr) 0 1 0 0 0
G. Donley (jr) 1 2 0 1 0
R. Hansen (sr) 5 0 0 1 0
I. Wilcox (jr) 9 3 0 2 0
Coach Beatty added that the Mustangs had some solid minutes from Robert Hansen and Isaac Wilcox — and with the lead was able to give some reserve guys some extra minutes.
“That experience will help us down the stretch,” said Beatty, “Nick Homan continues to play at a high-level doing things most fans don’t see or appreciate. Those intangibles he brings make us a better team night in and night out. Wendling was right where he needs to be offensively for us to finish strong down the stretch.”
Sophomores moved to 14-1 on their season with an impressive 74-35 win. Freshman dropped to 7-7 on the season after a 34-39 loss.
The Mustangs improve to 9-8 overall and 6-8 in conference play. The boys were at Benton Community (5-9) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday night, the Mustangs will host the WaMaC’s first place Williamsburg Raiders (15-2 and 14-0 in the conference).