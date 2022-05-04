INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team was back home on Friday night for a WaMaC matchup with the Class 2A, No 2-ranked Marion Wolves (9-1).
This was a competitive game for 40 minutes, with the Mustangs only trailing 2-0 at the half, but in the second half the Wolves exploded for 5 more goals and win this 7-0.
The Mustangs are on a 6-game losing streak and have not scored a goal in 5 games, although 5 of the 6 games could have gone either way, the scoring drought continues.
Independence falls to 1-7 on the season and was back at home on Tuesday night when they hosted Benton Community (3-8). Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.
