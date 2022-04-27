POSTVILLE – The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team traveled to Postville on Friday to take on the Pirates (7-2).
The Mustangs fall to the Pirates by the score of 2-0.
“Again, we played hard and played well,” said Head Coach Nate Whited, “Our biggest downfall is our inexperience. Experience is what teaches you to anticipate correctly. Until you learn to do that, you’re stuck playing reactive soccer and not proactive soccer.”
Coach Whited acknowledged the play of several players, including the center defensive backs, senior Nick Homan & sophomore Elliott Kriens, and goalkeeper, junior Jacob Yexley.
“Nick just holds it all together day-in and day-out,” added Coach Whited, “Elliott stopped what should have been a third goal and Jacob had some fantastic plays where he swatted away a shot that most guys would have let in. But our back 4 and our keeper is what we’re surviving on right now.”
The Mustangs have dropped 5 straight games, but through all this, Coach Whited says that everybody comes to practice each night and works hard, and nobody is pointing fingers at anyone but themselves. “They don’t like losing, but they’re all doing their best to pull together and power through,” said Whited.
Jacob Yexley had 9 saves in the game. Three players with two shots on goal each: Keith Goodard, Carter Homan & Campbell Schwartz.
The Mustangs are now 1-5 on the season and were at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.