INDEPENDENCE – After winning their opener on April 5th, the Mustangs boys soccer team has hit hard times with three straight losses. Albeit, the Mustangs have played all 3 games in 5 days. And all three were closely contested.
On Friday, April 8th, the Mustangs hosted a very good Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings (3-0) team, and the Vikings would come away with a 3-0 win.
Monday, April 11th, Independence was back home for a game with the Decorah Vikings (1-1-1). After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs tried to make a game of this, scoring a goal in the second half, but Decorah would add a goal to win this one 2-1.
Tuesday, April 12th, the Mustangs turned around to play Mount Vernon (3-1) on back-to-back nights. The weary Mustangs team would get shut out by a score of 2-0.
South Tama (1-2) was to be in town on Thursday night, but that game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
I am well aware that there are no stats in this article. No stats were available for any of these games come press time.