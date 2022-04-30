TIFFIN — The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team traveled down to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night and lost a 1-0 decision.
The Mustang’s defense has been solid but scoring goals has become an ongoing issue as the Mustangs have been shutout for the 4th consecutive game.
This is the 6th loss in-a-row for the Mustangs. They now sit at 1-6 on the year.
The boys were back in action on Friday night, hosting the Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Marion Wolves (8-1). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s paper. Tuesday the boys will be back home against Benton Community (2-7).