INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team opened the 2022 season with an impressive win over the Maquoketa Cardinals on Tuesday night in a cold and steady rain.
The Mustangs held a 1-0 lead at the half and scored two more in the second half to break this game wide open and shut out the Cardinals to move to 1-0 on the season.
“Overall, we were really pleased, said Head Coach Nate Whited, “Maquoketa has certainly improved the last couple years and they had some strong players, but our guys were eventually able to find ways to break them down and get in behind their defense.”
Maquoketa’s offense never really put together an organized threat and even when they managed to get a run-on goal Coach Whited says that he and the coaches were really pleased how quickly they stopped it.
“Nick Homan is kind of our rock among the back four,” added Whited, “and he did a great job of anchoring our defense.”
Goals by Keith Goddard, Campbell Schwartz, and Rylan Bahe.
“Really pleased with the play of Keith Goddard,” said Whited, “1 goal and two assists and had guys twice his size doing all they could to muscle him off the ball and he didn’t give up an inch. He’s a very hard worker that just wears people down.”
Coach Whited acknowledged the play of Camden Seehase, who almost always made the best choice for his passes and really played smart.
“Newcomers Dan Bass & Logan Zuck were very much the impactful players we thought they would be,” added Whited.
Campbell Schwartz has a lot of upside-and only a freshman. He got his first goal and made some good plays all night long.
“Really happy for Gavin Hammer-Schmidt (Defense) who finally got to play,” Coach Whited said, “He lost all last season due to an injury and the season before to covid shutdown. So, for him to get back onto a High School field for the first time since he was a freshman was fantastic. Of course, he also played very, very well.”
1 2 T
Maquoketa 0 0 0
Independence 1 2 3
The Mustangs were on the road on Friday night, traveling to Vinton-Shellsburg (2-0). On Monday night, the Mustangs will be back home hosting Decorah (0-0-1). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s paper.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.