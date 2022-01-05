OELWEIN – The Mustangs boys basketball team were back at it in the new year, traveling to Oelwein for an out-of-conference game against the Huskies (1-8).
The Mustangs wasted no time, jumping all over the home team and proved to be a discourteous visitor on the court, handing the Huskies a 70-31 loss.
“Went with a different starting lineup, rewarding the guys who attended all of the practices over Christmas break,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Donley, Homan, Kascel, Palmer and Schmitt. We had several guys absent during Christmas break, so I wasn’t sure what to expect last night.”
The Mustangs started fast, taking a commanding 21-5 lead after the first quarter.
“Fortunately, we started fast offensively and disrupted them defensively which I feel we needed for our confidence,” added Beatty.
The Mustangs looked to be in mid-season form and led this game at the half, 39-16.
“We were aggressive on the offensive end and got the Huskies in foul trouble early,” said Beatty, “Us getting to the foul line 26 times was really good to see and then converting 22 of those free throws was even better.”
A strong 4th quarter left no doubt the Mustangs would walk out with a win, scoring 23 points and giving up just 8.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 21 18 8 23 70
Oelwein 5 11 7 8 31
“Over break, we implemented some offensive schemes for our guys to start moving the ball side to side more consistently,” added Beatty, “we saw some flashes of that in a few segments during our scrimmage last Friday vs. Grundy Center and the commitment to that improvement was evident again last night.”
Coach Beatty acknowledged the efforts of Nick Homan, who had a solid week of practice over break, and he produced last night with his extra minutes he earned.
“Nick’s athleticism, length, and willingness to do the little things was impactful for us last night,” said Beatty.
Coach Beatty added that Keegan Palmer gave the Mustangs some solid minutes, adding another shooter on the floor when Oelwein was sagging in the paint on Kascel or playing a 2-3 zone, and he took advantage of his opportunities.
“Keegan Schmitt continued his trend of being a stat-stuffer and defended with energy like normal,” said Beatty, “and Daniel Brock played one of his better overall basketball games and wasn’t just a volume 3-point shooter last night.”
Senior Michael Kascel had another impressive outing. Coach Beatty says that even with them (Oelwein) playing a one-man zone and shadowing him all game long he battled through the adversity and still found ways to score.
“His efficiency at the foul line was no surprise to me,” continued Beatty, “but really good to see as many of our future opponents will start to realize you can’t foul him and assume he’ll miss at the free throw line.” Kascel was 12 of 13 at the stripe.
PTS RBD AST STL BKL
K. Schmitt 10 2 3 2 0
K. Palmer 8 0 0 1 0
G. Donley 0 3 0 0 0
N. Homan 11 8 3 2 0
M. Kascel 18 7 2 4 4
S. Wendling 2 3 5 4 0
D. Brock 15 3 4 2 0
W. Kresser 0 1 0 1 0
R. Hansen 2 0 0 0 0
I. Wilcox 4 5 0 0 1
The Mustangs move to 3-5 on the season and will be at South Tama (0-9) on Tuesday and will be back at home on Friday, hosting the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings (2-6).