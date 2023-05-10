DECORAH – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team had a rough day at the Class 1A Individual District BoysTennis Tournament that was held at the Luther College courts in Decorah.
None of the Independence entries were able to advance out of First Round play. In Singles action junior Brandon Yoder drew the #2 seed Tate Neymeyer from Aplington-Parkersburg. Yoder would drop the match 0-6, 0-6 to Neymeyer.
In the other Singles match, Sophomore Kyle Beatty would drop a tough match to Nevin Berry from Oelwein. The match would last over 2 hours before Berry would come out victorious.
“Kyle battled hard, but just struggled as the match wore on,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Berry played smart and consistent tennis for Oelwein.”
In Doubles action, the team of senior Cayne Schultz and senior Kaleb Penner drew a tough team from Decorah losing to Chamberlain and Nalean-Carlson by the scores of 6-1, 6-0.
“Decorah always plays very aggressive tennis,” added coach Schmitz, “but the boys both competed very hard.”
In the other Doubles match, the Indee team of senior Nolan Reed and junior Zach Jimmerson would drop a hard fought 3-set match to Aidan Kelly/Luis Portillo of Waverly-Shell Rock.
Coach Schmitz said, “The boys started great, winning the first set 6-2, but struggled in the last 2 sets. WSR kids played tough and were just a little more consistent in the last couple sets.”
Singles Play:
First Round Play:
Brandon Yoder falls to #2 seed Tate Neymeyer (Aplington-Parkersburg) 6-0, 6-0
Kyle Beatty falls to Nevin Berry (Oelwein) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1
Doubles Play:
First Round Play:
Cayne Schultz/ Kaleb Penner fall to Liam Chamberlain/ Aidan Nalean-Carlson (Decorah) 1-6, 0-6
Nolan Reed/ Zach Jimmerson fall to Aidan Kelly/ Luis Portillo (Waverly-Shell Rock) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
The Mustangs next travel to participate in Team Regional tennis action on May 12 in Waverly. The Mustangs will first take on the Union Knights at the Wartburg tennis courts. In the other semi-final match, Waverly-Shell Rock will take on South Tama. The first-round matches start at 9:00am. The winners will play each other in the afternoon.