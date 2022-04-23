OELWEIN – The Mustangs boys track team with a noble appearance in the Oelwein Huskies Invitational on April 19.
Indee track’sters had several champions in the event including senior Jake Sidles, who won the Discus and the Shot Put. Other champions include sophomore Brady McDonald in the 100-meter dash (12.00), 800-Sprint Medley Relay team of Kohrs, Schmitt, M. Beatty, Kriens (1:41.03), 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle team of Schmitt, Kohrs, Straw, Wilcox (1:05.21), senior Keegan Schmitt (53.95) in the 400-meter dash, senior Cameron Kriens (2:10.13) in the 800-meter run, and the 4x100m Relay team of Kohrs, Schmitt, McDonald, M. Beatty (46.27).
RESULTS:
High Jump:
9. Isaac Wilcox 5-04.00
15. Remington Ressler 5-00.00
Discus:
1. Jake Sidles 154-07
4. Zach Sidles 131-10.50
21. Quinten Kroggman 89-01
Shot Put:
1. Jake Sidles 48-11.00
4. Brady McDonald 45-06.00
20. Aiden Bernard 32-11.00
28. Quinten Kroggman 29-04.00
Long Jump:
7. Hunter McBride 18-02.00
25. Chase Kiler 15-05.75
800-Sprint Medley Relay:
1. INDEE (Kohrs, Schmitt, M. Beatty, Kriens) 1:41.03
14. INDEE (D. Beatty, Weber, Eisele, Michael) 1:52.94
3200m Run:
12. Mathew Tudor 13:49.05
4x800m Relay:
5. INDEE (Hansen, Wilson, Cameron, Wieland) 9:39.34
4x110m Shuttle Hurdle:
1. INDEE (Schmitt, Kohrs, Straw, Wilcox) 1:05.21
100m Dash:
1. Brady McDonald 12.00
3. Marcus Beatty 12.15
4. AJ Kitner 12.23
Distance Medley Relay:
9. INDEE (D. Beatty, Weber, Toale, Wieland) 4:25.63
14. INDEE (J. Beatty, Kiler, Decker, Justafson) 4:42.00
400m Dash:
1. Keegan Schmitt 53.95
6. Robert Hansen 57.12
11. Matt Wieland 1:00.57
4x200m Relay:
7. INDEE (Kitner, McBride, Cameron, Eisele) 1:44.14
15. INDEE (Michael, Kiler, Ressler, Kurt) 1:54.21
110m Hurdles:
3. Brady Kohrs 16.64
5. Isaac Wilcox 17.61
800m Run:
1. Cameron Kriens 2:10.13
25. Talan Decker 2:45.10
29. Kyle Justafson 2:47.17
200m Dash:
3. Brady McDonald 24.29
10. AJ Kitner 25.65
18. Marcus Beatty 26.49
40. Jackson Toale 32.15
400m Hurdles:
5. Robert Hansen 1:03.72
1600m Run:
9. Mathew Tudor 5:33.21
4x100m Relay:
1. INDEE (Kohrs, Schmitt, McDonald, M. Beatty) 46.27
10. INDEE (Kitner, Eisele, McBride, Wilcox) 49.47
4x400m Relay:
3. INDEE (Cameron, Wilson, Ressler, T. Wieland) 3:50.63
8. INDEE (Kriens, Hansen, Wheelock, M. Wieland) 4:08.79
Men — Varsity — Team Rankings — 19 Events Scored
1) Waukon 126
2) Indee 120
3) Union 101
4) Oelwein 80
5) S Winn 43
6) Sum-Fred 41
7) Columbus 25
8) Central, Elk 18
9) West Central 12
10) Kee, Lans 11
11) Starmont 8
12) W Delaware 4