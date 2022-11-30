INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Michael Doyle returns for his 28th year leading the Independence Mustangs wrestling team. Doyle has compiled 432 victories in his tenure with the Mustangs and is coming off a 2nd-Place finish in the State Duals in ’21-’22.
Mustangs have placed in State Duals the last 4 years. 6th (’19), 4th (’20), 4th (’21), and 2nd (’22). So, Coach Doyle says that experience is certainly a strength. “Most of our team has experience at a high level,” says Coach Doyle, “either in football, wrestling, or baseball. This team will work hard and push each other each day.”
Coach Doyle added that his concerns include developing the younger kids at a fast rate. Doyle also says that the team is looking for a leader. “Great teams have good positive leaders in aspects of their life,” added Doyle.
The Mustangs will look to create some depth in the upper weights. Most of the team is from 120-145 pounds. And staying healthy is a big part of all wrestling programs and Coach Doyle says they need to find a way to keep wrestlers on the mat. Senior Mitchell Johnson – 2-time state qualifier – will not wrestle this year due to an injury.
Gone from a 27-7 team of a year ago is Isaiah Weber: state champion in 2021. But a lot of returning starters from last year’s squad, including 3-time State qualifier Carter Straw. Straw was 42-15 a year ago and will move up in weight from 138 to 145.
Also returning for the Mustangs are State qualifiers Kaden Kremer and Kale Wieland. Kremer placed 6th in 2021 while Wieland placed 5th in 2021. Both look to get back down to Des Moines again this season. Kremer compiled a 39-11 record in 2021-2022 and Wieland had a 21-11 record.
Senior Korver Hupke is back this season after sitting out his junior year with an injury. Hupke was a State Qualifier in 2021.
Other returning letterwinners from a year ago: Seniors Logan Schacterle (1-1) and Cayne Schultz (2-2). Juniors Landon Duffy (6-10), Luke Johnson (29-20), Carson Cameron (2-3), and Brady McDonald (31-17). Sophomores Tanner Wilson (36-14), Elliot Hurley (16-9), Talan Conrad (6-5), Tyler Wieland (32-16), Keyten Jacobsen (12-6).
Promising Newcomers: Kameron Kremer, Christopher Meyer, Cael Troutman, and Jacob Bonefas.
The WaMaC is always a very competitive conference. As for the conference race, Independence moves to the East-Division and will compete with perennial powerhouse West Delaware for the East Division crown. Mount Vernon should have a strong team this season as well. Independence, West Delaware, Mount Vernon, South Tama, Solon, and Williamsburg are all ranked in the top 15 in some preseason polls.
“We are excited to get going,” added Coach Doyle, “This group of student athletes have had a lot of success in many activities, do well in school, enjoy working hard and are competitive by nature.”
Managers: Natalie Doyle, Addison Loughren, Celina Weber, Callie Meyer, and Sydney Schwartz
Coaches: Head Coach Michael Doyle, Keith Donnelly, Brian Loughren, Alex Farmer, Matt Shannon, Nicholas Holt, Nick Fuller, and Logan Ludovissy