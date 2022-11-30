Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee boys wrestling team photo 113022
Photo courtesy Jill Louvar

INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Michael Doyle returns for his 28th year leading the Independence Mustangs wrestling team. Doyle has compiled 432 victories in his tenure with the Mustangs and is coming off a 2nd-Place finish in the State Duals in ’21-’22.

Mustangs have placed in State Duals the last 4 years. 6th (’19), 4th (’20), 4th (’21), and 2nd (’22). So, Coach Doyle says that experience is certainly a strength. “Most of our team has experience at a high level,” says Coach Doyle, “either in football, wrestling, or baseball. This team will work hard and push each other each day.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos