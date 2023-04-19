INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, April 13, 2023: Two goal from senior Noah Timms was enough for the Mustangs as they hold off the Mount Vernon Mustangs by a score of 2-1.
The Mustangs led at the half when Timms scored from the left side at around the 28-minute mark.
Mount Vernon tied it up midway through the second period when senior goalie Jacob Yexley had an unfortunate blunder, miss-handling a save attempt that bounce off his hands into the net. Yexley was outstanding otherwise, yielding just one goal on 15 shots (6 shots on goal).
The second goal came on a kick from Timms with just over 6 minutes to play. Not familiar with the rules, but think it was a penalty kick. Mount Vernon goalie was out of the box, so we got a free kick. Timms booted it in from the right side over and around the wall of Mount Vernon players.
“Jacob Yexley had some really big saves that game,” said Head Coach Chad Johnson, “I was really proud of the whole team for coming back and winning the game when they tied it up late in the second half.”
TAMA – Friday, April 14, 2023: After a hard-fought victory on Thursday, the Mustangs traveled down to South Tama on Friday night to take on the winless Trojans (1-3)
This one would take a shootout to decide, and the Mustangs fall to South Tama 3-2.
The Trojans led 2-0 at the half, but the Mustangs battled back in the second period and tied it up 2-2 sending this to overtime. No scores in the 3rd and 4th period sent this to a shootout.
Timms scored 2 goals for the Mustangs and sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus had an Assist. Yexley had 6 saves. Timms now has 6 goals on the season.
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 17, 2023: The fifth game in 8 days for the Mustangs as they hosted the West Delaware Hawks (0-3) on Monday night.
Cold temperatures and snow moved this game from West Delaware to Independence to play on the Mustangs artificial turf.
The Mustangs controlled this game from start to finish and come away with a 7-0 win.
No stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs move to 3-3 on the season and were at Williamsburg (5-1) on Tuesday night. Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be back home on Friday night when they host Postville (1-5).