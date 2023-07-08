INDEPENDENCE – Monday, July 3, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team finishes out their regular season with a Brunch game against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Monday morning.
Game was played at 11:30am in the scorching hot sun and two big innings by the Hawks were the difference in an 8-4 loss. The game was scoreless until the 3rd inning when the Hawks broke through with 4 runs on a single, double, error, and 3-run homerun.
The Mustang’s bats were stagnant for the most part until the 7th and final inning where they scored 4 runs on four hits including a run scoring double by senior Marleigh Louvar.
Junior Allison Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs and gave up 5 earned runs on 8 hits, walking 2 and striking out 6.
Marleigh Louvar and Dakota Whitman each had 2 hits and sophomore Addie Loughren went 2 for 2 (and was hit-by-pitch).
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-4 RUN RBI ROE, Dakota Whitman 2-4 RUN, Marleigh Louvar 2-4 RUN RBI 2B, Emily Erdelt 0-4 RBI, Allison Kleve 0-3 BB, Addie Loughren 2-2 HBP, Jordin Derr 0-3, Leah House 0-2, Lauren Hamilton 1-1 RUN, Natalie Doyle 0-2 BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R
CRP 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 8
INDE 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4