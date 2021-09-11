DES MOINES – The first Associated Press Iowa high school football poll of 2021 has been released, and the Independence Mustangs come in ranked No. 9.
The Mustangs are also ranked No. 4 by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, No. 8 by the Des Moines Register, and No. 10 by RADIO IOWA (and No. 1 by the Bulletin Journal).
Below is the AP’s 3A, 2A, 1A, and A poll:
CLASS 3A RECORD PTS PRV
1. Harlan (9) 2-0 107 -
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 2-0 92 -
3. Manchester West Delaware 1-1 81 -
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-0 78 -
5. Solon (1) 2-0 74 -
6. Davenport Assumption 2-0 69 -
7. Humboldt 2-0 55 -
8. Nevada 2-0 54 -
9. Independence 2-0 52 -
10. Algona 2-0 23 -
Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 10. DeWitt Central 9. Alleman North Polk 5. Mount Vernon 5. Charles City 1.
CLASS 2A RECORD PTS PRV
1. O-A/BCIG (6) 2-0 111 -
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central(4) 2-0 106 -
3. Spirit Lake (3) 2-0 98 -
4. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 2-0 76 -
5. Monticello 2-0 54 -
6. Centerville 2-0 41 -
7. Pocahontas Area 2-0 27 -
(tie) West Union North Fayette 2-0 27 -
9. Monroe PCM 1-1 25 -
10. Central Lyon-GLR 0-2 24 -
Others receiving votes: Orange City Unity Christian 23. State Center West Marshall 21. JESUP 21. Waukon 16. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 15. Inwood West Lyon 9. Osage 6. Greene County 5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Williamsburg 3. Forest City 2. Osceola Clarke 1.
CLASS 1A RECORD PTS PRV
1. Van Meter (12) 2-0 129 -
2. Underwood 2-0 90 -
3. Iowa City Regina (1) 2-0 83 -
4. Hawarden West Sioux 2-0 77 -
5. Sigourney-Keota 2-0 66 -
6. Pella Christian 2-0 56 -
7. Dike-New Hartford 2-0 48 -
8. Dyersville Beckman 2-0 45 -
9. Denver 2-0 30 -
10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 28 -
Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 24. AC-GC 15. Mediapolis 14. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 3. South Central Calhoun 2. West Branch 2. Wilton 2. Emmetsburg 1.
CLASS A RECORD PTS PRV
1. Britt West Hancock (8) 2-0 100 -
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 2-0 97 -
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 2-0 92 -
4. Oakland Riverside (1) 2-0 78 -
5. Traer North Tama 2-0 74 -
6. Lawton-Bronson 2-0 55 -
7. Ogden 2-0 41 -
8. Logan-Magnolia 1-1 31 -
9. Paullina South O’Brien 2-0 23 -
10. Grundy Center 2-0 22 -
Others receiving votes: North Butler 21. St. Ansgar 18. Alta 14. Hartley HMS 13. Lisbon 13. Riverside Highland 12. Earlham 10. Mason City Newman 8. Wapello 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 2.