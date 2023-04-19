WATERLOO – Monday, April 17, 2023: The cold weather on Monday night didn’t stop the Mustangs from competing in the Gordy Yuska WaHawk Relays in Waterloo. Eight teams were on hand to brave the cold.
Junior Brady McDonald was a runner-up in the Shot Put while sophomore Brady Kurt finished with a 2nd-place finish in the High Jump. The Shuttle Hurdle Relay team was a 2nd-place finisher and Junior Zach Sidles finished 3rd in the Discus. Senior Carter Straw was 3rd in the 200-meter dash.
Men — Varsity — Team Rankings — 19 Events Scored
1) Cedar Falls 201
2) Waverly-SR 133
3) WAT West 102
4) DUB Hempstead 83
5) Mason City 80
6) Independence 60
7) Columbus Cath 35
8) WAT East 23
Mustangs Results:
Long Jump
8 McBride, Hunter 18-02.00
High Jump
2 Kurt, Brady 6-00.00
Discus Throw
3 Sidles, Zach 140-04
13 Troutman, Cael 99-11
14 Kurt, Brady 96-00
18 Burco, Damien 58-05
Shot Put
2 McDonald, Brady 48-05.00
7 Sidles, Zach 43-05.50
4x400m Relay
6 Indee 3:56.88 1) Wieland, Kale 2) Kresser, Wyatt 3) Wilson, Tanner 4) Meyer, Christopher
4x100m Relay
8 Indee 47.18 1) Sebetka, Drake 2) Fettkether, Nicholas 3) Kitner, AJ 4) Straw, Carter
400m Hurdles
10 Troutman, Cael 1:12.02
200m Dash
3 Straw, Carter 24.13
12 Kresser, Wyatt 25.64
800m Run
14 Szopinski, Wyatt 2:30.77
16 Buckman, Cayden 2:50.80
110m Hurdles
4 Kohrs, Brady 15.66 5
4x200m Relay
7 Indee 1:40.61 1) Wieland, Kale 2) Christian, Bryce 3) Kitner, AJ 4) Sebetka, Drake
400m Dash
5 Meyer, Christopher 55.86
11 Kiler, Chase 1:03.43
Distance Medley
7 Indee 4:17.48 1) Johnson, Mitchell 2) Beatty, Josh 3) Ressler, Remington 4) Wilson, Tanner
100m Dash
8 Kitner, AJ 12.18
13 Sebetka, Drake 12.39
4x110m Shuttle Hurdles
2 Indee 1:07.73 1) Kohrs, Brady 2) Kresser, Wyatt 3) Beatty, Josh 4) Straw, Carter
800 Sprint Medley
5 Indee 1:52.22 1) Fettkether, Nicholas 2) Christian, Bryce 3) Troutman, Cael 4) Decker, Talan