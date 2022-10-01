JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: 148 girls and 163 boys were on hand for the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Independence Mustangs boys and girls teams competed and sophomore Reaghan Ressler was top finisher for the Mustang’s girls while junior Blake Gates was top finisher for the Mustang’s boys. Ressler ran a time of 22:54.0 and that placed her in 73rd. Gates finished with a time of 19:35.9, which was good enough for 100th-place.
73. Reaghan Ressler 10 22:54.0
125. Bella Ressler 12 25:23.4
139. Gabby Toale 11 26:49.3
100. Blake Gates 11 19:35.9
105. Tanner Wilson 10 19:51.2
109. Carson Bantz 11 19:56.7
119. Ethan Cahalan 10 23:16.6
128. Talan Decker 10 20:41.6
137. Will Perry 12 21:01.6
140. Tyler Wieland 10 21:13.8
WESTERN DUBUQUE HIGH SCHOOL — Thursday, September 29, 2022: Independence traveled over to Dubuque for the Western Dubuque Invitational on Thursday. Boys and girls results are below.
76 Ethan Cahalan SO 20:08.7
77 Tanner Wilson, SO 20:09.2
81 Blake Gates, JR 20:36.8
89 Carson Bantz, JR 21:05.1
90 Tyler Wieland, SO 21:10.6
93 Talan Decker, SO 21:32.5
100 Will Perry, SR 21:50.2
51 Reaghan Ressler, SO 23:53.3
73 Bella Ressler, SR 25:54.2
93 Gabby Toale, JR 29:13.7
94 Sydney Schwartz, SR 29:24.8
The girls will be at North Linn on October 8. On October 13th the Mustangs will host the WaMaC Meet.