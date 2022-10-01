Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: 148 girls and 163 boys were on hand for the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

The Independence Mustangs boys and girls teams competed and sophomore Reaghan Ressler was top finisher for the Mustang’s girls while junior Blake Gates was top finisher for the Mustang’s boys. Ressler ran a time of 22:54.0 and that placed her in 73rd. Gates finished with a time of 19:35.9, which was good enough for 100th-place.

