VAN HORNE – Saturday, April 15, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team traveled down to Tara Hills Golf Course in Van Horne for an 8-team event.
The Mustangs team would finish in 6th place.
“Not the finish that we had in mind,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “but that was our first 18 hole invite for this young group.”
Center Point-Urbana’s Christian Burkhart was medalist with a 74. Burkhart is the son of Mustang Alumnus Brooks and Jennifer Burkhart.
Coach Ruffcorn added, “At times we aren’t using the best course management which leads to additional strokes and our putting hasn’t been the greatest. But that will continue to improve. We have the talent, will keep battling.”
Freshman Dawson Fuelling was top finisher for the Mustangs, firing a 77 – good enough for 6th place.
“Was happy for Dawson Fuelling battling back on the back 9 after not the greatest start,” Coach Ruffcorn said, “He had a double bogey on the back but quickly followed that up with birdies back-to-back.”
Sophomore Ethan Cahalan shot an 80 and was right there for the day. Would have an unfortunate hole here and there to stop his momentum.
“Both are looking to improve and do some big things over the next couple of weeks,” said Ruffcorn.
Team Scores:
1. Clear Creek-Amana 312
2. Williamsburg 316
3. Columbus Catholic 321
4. Marion 323
5. Center Point-Urbana 324
6. Independence 339
7. Benton 351
8. Grinnell 352
Mustangs Scores:
Dawson Fuelling 77
Ethan Cahalan 80
Jacob Bonefas 90
Colin Stoner 92
Carter Palmer 94
Owen Williamson 97
The Mustangs were at Amana Colonies on Tuesday. Look for the story in Saturday’s paper.