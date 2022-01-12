VAN HORNE – The Independence Mustangs wrestlers traveled down to Benton Community High School for the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational on Saturday, January 8th.
Although the Mustangs were short-handed and beat-up, they competed none-the-less. Independence took just 10 wrestlers down to Van Horne.
“A very good tournament,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “Think it was good that everyone won matches and contributed to the team total. Our team needs to get healthy and get to practice this week to get ready for a big weekend at Osage.”
INDEE RESULTS:
106-Tanner Wilson (21-8) placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Ayden Beck (Dallas Center-Grimes) 17-7 won by decision over Tanner Wilson (Independence) 21-8 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 1 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) 21-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) 21-8 won by fall over Judah Noble (Waukee Northwest) 7-18 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 3 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) 21-8 won by decision over Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) 17-7 (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match — Tanner Wilson (Independence) 21-8 won by decision over Brennan Geers (Cedar Rapids Washington) 12-8 (Dec 16-12)
113-Elliot Hurley (15-9) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) 15-9 won by fall over Drake Phillips (Waukee Northwest) 5-7 (Fall 1:12)
Quarterfinal — Elijah Kupka (Benton Community) 14-2 won by major decision over Elliot Hurley (Independence) 15-9 (MD 18-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Ryan Hilby (West Delaware, Manchester) 8-4 won by major decision over Elliot Hurley (Independence) 15-9 (MD 15-2)
Cons. Round 3 — Cole Frost (Don Bosco) 8-11 won by major decision over Elliot Hurley (Independence) 15-9 (MD 12-4)
120-Kaden Kremer (23-6) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-6 won by medical forfeit over Briar Mast (Union, LaPorte City) 7-18 (M. For.)
Quarterfinal — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-6 won by fall over Luke Stover (Dallas Center-Grimes) 15-9 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal — Carson Less (West Delaware, Manchester) 18-3 won by decision over Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-6 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-6 won by decision over Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) 12-10 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match — Kaden Kremer (Independence) 23-6 won by fall over Cadyn Wild (Assumption, Davenport) 7-3 (Fall 4:28)
126-Tyler Wieland (22-8) placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) 22-8 won by fall over Ryker Dengler (West Liberty) 12-18 (Fall 2:20)
Quarterfinal — Derrick Bass (Assumption, Davenport) 11-5 won by major decision over Tyler Wieland (Independence) 22-8 (MD 15-2)
Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Mahoney (Waukee Northwest) 16-8 won by decision over Tyler Wieland (Independence) 22-8 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) 22-8 won by major decision over Shukuru Budederi (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 8-9 (MD 17-3)
7th Place Match — Tyler Wieland (Independence) 22-8 won by fall over Kadince Milder (Williamsburg) 10-11 (Fall 0:43)
132-Luke Johnson (20-11) placed 5th
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Johnson (Independence) 20-11 won by fall over Blake Heying (Benton Community) 13-8 (Fall 1:49)
Quarterfinal — Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) 16-2 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 20-11 (Fall 2:18)
Cons. Round 2 — Luke Johnson (Independence) 20-11 won by fall over Blaine Baumgartner (North Linn) 18-4 (Fall 4:57)
Cons. Round 3 — Blake Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) 15-7 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 20-11 (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match — Luke Johnson (Independence) 20-11 won by medical forfeit over Austin Clifton (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 15-6 (M. For.)
138-Carter Straw (25-7) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Carter Straw (Independence) 25-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Carter Straw (Independence) 25-7 won by fall over Nile Sinn (Williamsburg) 22-7 (Fall 1:09)
Semifinal — Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) 8-0 won by major decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 25-7 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 3 — Carter Straw (Independence) 25-7 won by major decision over Keegan Ellsworth (Union, LaPorte City) 15-5 (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match — Carter Straw (Independence) 25-7 won in sudden victory — 1 over Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) 18-6 (SV-1 7-5)
145-Isaiah Weber (21-6) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 21-6 won by fall over Carson Turnis (West Delaware, Manchester) 11-9 (Fall 1:07)
Semifinal — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 21-6 won by decision over Brenden Heying (Benton Community) 18-2 (Dec 8-3)
1st Place Match — Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) 22-0 won by medical forfeit over Isaiah Weber (Independence) 21-6 (M. For.)
152-Tyler Trumblee (7-6) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco) 3-4 won by medical forfeit over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 7-6 (M. For.)
Cons. Round 1 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Preston Daufeldt (West Liberty) 8-8 won by medical forfeit over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) 7-6 (M. For.)
160-Teegan McEnany (17-11) placed 5th
Champ. Round 1 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 17-11 won by decision over Mason Dellamuth (Benton Community) 13-8 (Dec 4-0)
Quarterfinal — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 17-11 won by fall over Joe Barten (West Liberty) 4-3 (Fall 4:44)
Semifinal — Allen Catour (Assumption, Davenport) 15-0 won by tech fall over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 17-11 (TF-1.5 2:25 (16-0))
Cons. Round 3 — Garrett Kerber (East Marshall/GMG) 17-3 won by decision over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 17-11 (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 17-11 won by medical forfeit over Stone Schmitz (Union, LaPorte City) 18-5 (M. For.)
170-Mitch Johnson (25-5) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Ben Brushaber (Dallas Center-Grimes) 16-7 won by decision over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 25-5 (Dec 11-9)
Cons. Round 2 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 25-5 won by fall over Landen Paul (North Linn) 19-4 (Fall 4:53)
Cons. Round 3 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 25-5 won by fall over Brock Ruzicka (Union, LaPorte City) 15-7 (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match — Nolan Weakley (Waukee Northwest) 14-9 won by decision over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 25-5 (Dec 2-0)