ANAMOSA – The Independence boys and girls track teams traveled down to Anamosa for the Annual Anamosa Co-Ed track meet.
Champions for the Mustangs include Melody Kremer (1:09.84) in the 400 Meter Hurdles, the 400x400 Meter Relay team of Alyssa Larson, Bella Ressler, Melody Kremer, and Reaghan Ressler (4:15.59), who have also qualified for this weekend’s Drake Relays. Jake Sidles was champion in the Shot Put (49-10.00) and was the only champion for the Indee boys. Sidles has also qualified for the Drake Relays this weekend.
GIRLS RESULTS:
TEAM SCORES:
1) Mt Vernon 154 2) North Linn 95 3) Monticello 93.50 3) Lisbon 93.50 5) Independence 76 6) Maq Valley 67 7) West Liberty 51 8) Midland, Wy 46 9) Anamosa 30 10) Easton Valley 22 11) Starmont 11
800 SPRINT MEDLEY:
4 Indee ‘A’ 1:59.10 1)Alexis Hearn 2)Dakota Whitman 3)Alyssa Larson 4)Bella Ressler
15 Indee ‘B’ 2:15.86 1)Addison Loughren 2)Skylar Ohrt 3)Natalie Doyle 4)Alison Trimble
4X800M RELAY:
3 Indee ‘A’ 10:23.80 1)Alyssa Larson 2)Marleigh Louvar 3)Jordin Derr 4)Reaghan Ressler
4X100M SHUTTLE HURDLES:
2. Indee ‘A’ 1:12.35 1)Melody Kremer 2)Madison Michael 3)Mackenzie Christian 4)Sydney Schwartz
100M DASH:
9 Bella Ressler 14.51
13 Bailie Hookom 14.90
DISTANCE MEDLEY:
6. Indee ‘A’ 4:51.35 1)Alexis Hearn 2)Dakota Whitman 3)Reaghan Ressler 4)Marleigh Louvar
400M DASH:
6 Sydney Schwartz 1:08.45
7 Gabby Toale 1:08.91
4X200M RELAY:
2. Indee ‘A’ 1:52.73 1)Bailee Hookom 2)Bella Ressler 3)Alyssa Larson 4)Melody Kremer
14 Indee ‘B’ 2:07.60 1)Ava Cain 2)Madison Micheal 3)Skylar Ohrt 4)Kaydence Zeien-Despard
100M HURDLES:
10 Alison Trimble 19.30
16 Natalie Doyle 20.49
800M RUN:
8 Mackenzie Christian 3:02.31
14 Ella Kennett 3:29.79
200M DASH:
16 Gabby Toale 31.11
17 Jordin Derr 31.57
400M HURDLES:
1 Melody Kremer 1:09.84
6 Alison Trimble 1:19.27
4X100M RELAY:
4 Indee ‘A’ 54.21 1)Marleigh Louvar 2)Alexis Hearn 3)Dakota Whitman 4)Bailie Hookom
17 Indee ‘B’ 1:00.98 1)Natalie Doyle 2)Skylar Ohrt 3)Kaydence Zeien-Despard 4)Ava Cain
4X400M RELAY:
1 Indee ‘A’ 4:15.59 1)Alyssa Larson 2)Bella Ressler 3)Melody Kremer 4)Reaghan Ressler
10 Indee ‘B’ 4:44.89 1)Sydney Schwartz 2)Gabby Toale 3)Jordin Derr 4)Mackenzie Christian
LONG JUMP:
3 Dakota Whitman 16-05.50
5 Alexis Hearn 15-09.00
SHOT PUT:
7 Callie Rawlins 31-01.00
15 Maggie Albert 28-07.00
BOYS RESULTS:
TEAM SCORES:
1) Lisbon 125 2) Mt Vernon 94 3) Central DeWitt 89 4) Maquoketa Valley 81 5) Anamosa 79 6) Mid-Prairie, W 77 7) Monticello 61 8) Independence 56.50 9) North Linn 49.50 10) Easton Valley 18 11) West Liberty 11
800 SPRINT MEDLEY:
7 Indee ‘A’ 1:40.83 1)Brady Kohrs 2)Marcus Beatty 3)Keegan Schmitt 4)Cameron Kriens
17 Indee ‘B’ 1:49.61 1)Drew Beatty 2)Trey Weber 3)Dylan Eisele 4)Matt Wieland
3200M RUN:
14 Mathew Tudor 13:07.74
4X800M RELAY:
11 Indee ‘A’ 9:41.02 1)Robert Hansen 2)Tanner Michael 3)Kale Wieland 4)Tanner Wilson
14 Indee ‘B’ 10:24.52 1)Tyler Wieland 2)Talan Decker 3)Kyle Justafson 4)Remington Ressler
4X110 SHUTTLE HURDLES:
4 Indee ‘A’ 1:05.89 1)Keegan Schmitt 2)Carter Straw 3)Isaac Wilcox 4)Brady Kohrs
100M DASH:
4 Marcus Beatty 12.00
10 AJ Kitner 12.41
DISTANCE MEDLEY:
8 Indee ‘A’ 4:19.04 1)Drew Beatty 2)Tyler Wieland 3)Jackson Toale 4)Carson Cameron
4X200M RELAY:
10 Indee ‘A’ 1:43.54 1)AJ Kitner 2)Hunter McBride 3)Tanner Michael 4)Dylan Eisele
17 Indee ‘B’ 1:47.54 1)Chase Kiler 2)Josh Beatty 3)Matt Wieland 4)Remington Ressler
110M HURDLES:
3 Brady Kohrs 16.15
5 Isaac Wilcox 16.57
800M RUN:
6 Cameron Kriens 2:09.40
17 Kyle Justafson 2:33.87
200M DASH:
8 Marcus Beatty 24.51
12 AJ Kitner 25.07
400M HURDLES:
7 Robert Hansen 1:01.18
1600M RUN:
16 Mathew Tudor 5:57.55
4X100M RELAY:
11 Indee ‘A’ 47.75 1)Brady Kohrs 2)AJ Kitner 3)Dylan Eisele 4)Hunter McBride
16 Indee ‘B’ 50.45 1)Drew Beatty 2)Trey Weber 3)Josh Beatty 4)Isaac Wilcox
4X400M RELAY:
6 Indee ‘A’ 3:39.95 1)Cameron Kriens 2)Marcus Beatty 3)Robert Hansen 4)Keegan Schmitt
16 Indee ‘B’ 4:01.23 1)Kale Wieland 2)Carson Cameron 3)Matt Wieland 4)Jackson Toale
HIGH JUMP:
9 Brady Kurt 5-04.00
11 Isaac Wilcox 5-02.00
LONG JUMP:
11 Hunter McBride 17-08.25
17 Chase Kiler 15-03.75
DISCUS:
2 Jake Sidles 145-04
4 Zach Sidles 137-00
SHOT PUT:
1 Jake Sidles 49-10.00
16 Quinten Kroggman 35-05.00
