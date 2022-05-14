WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs Junior Varsity teams competed in Williamsburg for the JV State.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: Colin Stoner 92, Kaden Kremer 113, Jackson Wolf 129, Carter Palmer 101, Caiden Meike 100, and Owen Williamson 102.
“I was happy with how the freshman played for the first time experiencing an 18-hole event. Colin Stoner played well on the back 9 after a rough start. We have so many seniors in the top spots that I am looking for some of these guys to step up and fill some of our spots next year. Great overall experience for these guys,” – Coach Joel Dinger