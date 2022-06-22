MANCHESTER – Friday, June 17, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down the road to Manchester for the annual West Delaware Tournament.
The Mustangs would go 2-2 with victories over Cascade and Cedar Rapids Washington. The losses were to Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn and West Delaware.
In game 1 on Friday morning, the Mustangs took on the Cascade Cougars (7-8) and with the Mustangs down one and with one runner on in their last at-bat, junior Marleigh Louvar ripped a shot down the 3rd base line that rolled to the deep fences in left as Louvar sprinted around the bases for an inside the park homerun and a Mustangs 11-10 walk off win.
1 2 3 4 5 T
CASCADE 3 1 4 0 2 10
INDEE 3 5 1 0 2 11
The Mustangs offense pounded out 10 hits including the game winner from Louvar. Senior backstop, Addi Bailey had 2 hits, including a double, and knocked in 2 runs while freshman Jordin Derr had 2 hits and drove in a run. Freshman Bella Louvar was 2 for 3 and scored 3 runs.
Bella Louvar got the win in relief going 2 innings and scattering just 3 hits and surrendering just 2 runs.
Addi Bailey 2 for 3, double, 2RBI
Jordin Derr 2 for 2, 2RUN, BB
Natalie Doyle 0 for 2,
Shanna Kleve 1 for 2, RBI
Leah House 0 for 1, BB
Emily Erdelt 1 for 2, RBI, SB
Bella Louvar 2 for 3, 3RUN, ROE, SB
Marleigh Louvar 1 for 4, 3RUN, HR, 2RBI, ROE
Dakota Whitman 1 for 3, RUN, 2RBI, SB, ROE
Regan Reeg RUN, SB
In the second game of the day on Friday, the Mustangs took on the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn Lynx (19-3). Independence gave the Lynx all they could handle, but in the end the Mustangs would drop an 8-7 game.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 3 0 3 0 0 0 7
North Linn 0 1 0 6 0 1 0 8
North Linn would score 6 runs in the fourth inning on 2 costly errors by the Mustangs to take a 7-4 lead, but the Mustangs would bounce right back in their half of the 4th with 3 runs of their own to tie the game at 7 apiece. The Lynx would win it in the sixth with 3 singles in-a-row, holding the Mustangs in the bottom of the sixth.
Freshman Bella Louvar was in the circle for the Mustangs and would go 5 2/3 strong innings, giving up just 1 earned run on six hits, striking out one batter.
At the plate Bella Louvar drove in 2 runs on a double in the second inning. Addi Bailey walked in a run in the 4th inning and Dakota Whitman singled in a run in the same inning. Natalie Doyle had an RBI groundout in the fourth.
Marleigh Louvar 1 for 4, 2RUN, 2ROE
Bella Louvar 1 for 2, 2RUN, double, 2RBI, 2BB
Shanna Kleve 1 for 3, RUN, BB, ROE
Addi Bailey 0 for 3, RBI, BB
Dakota Whitman 1 for 4, 2RBI
Natalie Doyle 0 for 3, RBI, BB
Rachel Eddy 1 for 2, BB
Emily Erdelt 0 for 3
Jordin Derr. 0 for 2, 2RUN, BB, SB
The Mustangs took on host team and WaMaC rival West Delaware (5-14) on Saturday, and scored 8 runs, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Hawks would beat the Mustangs 11-8.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 1 1 0 0 6 0 8
WD 0 2 2 4 1 2 0 11
The Mustangs had a final surge and tested the Hawks with 6 runs in the 6th and final inning, but it wasn’t enough. In the end the Mustangs still pounded out 10 hits and left 8 runners on base and had their chances.
Senior Shanna Kleve took the loss, giving up 7 runs (5 earned) on 10 hits, striking out 1 in 3 innings of work. Marleigh Louvar came on in relief and surrendered 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits in 3 innings.
In the big Mustangs sixth inning, Emily Erdelt led off with a double to right followed by a single for Junior Rachel Eddy. Jordin Derr then had a ground out RBI advancing Eddy to 3rd. Marleigh Louvar then stepped to the plate and ripped a triple to center scoring 2 runs. Bella Louvar then drove in big sister with a single to center making the score 11-6 — and the West Delaware Hawks a little nervous. Still no outs and 4 runs already in Shanna Kleve would ground out and then Addi Bailey would line drive a single up the middle to score Bella Louvar making the score 11-7 with only 1 out. Whitman then grounded out followed by Natalie Doyle’s single scoring pinch runner Jorgie Wendling. Erdelt then ended the threat with a ground out to the pitcher.
But a valiant effort for the Mustangs as they continue to score a lot of runs.
Marleigh Louvar 1 for 3, 2RUN, triple, 2RBI, BB, ROE
Bella Louvar 1 for 3, RUN, RBI, BB, SB, ROE
Shanna Kleve 0 for 3, BB
Addi Bailey 1 for 4, RBI
Dakota Whitman 1 for 4, RUN, ROE
Natalie Doyle 2 for 4, RBI, SB
Emily Erdelt 2 for 4, RUN, 2doubles, RBI
Rachel Eddy 1 for 3, SB
Jordin Derr 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Regan Reeg RUN
Jorgie Wendling RUN
In the final game of the day on Saturday, the Mustangs faced the Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors (1-21) and came away with a 5-1 victory.
Junior Dakota Whitman was superb on the mound for the Mustangs going the distance, giving up just 2 hits and 1 unearned run. Whitman struck out 6 batters.
Junior Rachel Eddy led the Mustangs offense with 2 hits, including a double. Emily Erdelt also had 2 hits. Marleigh Louvar continues to hit, adding another triple to her weekend.
Marleigh Louvar 1 for 3, triple, 2RBI
Dakota Whitman 0 for 3, RUN, ROE
Shanna Kleve 1 for 3, RBI
Addi Bailey 1 for 2, BB
Emily Erdelt 2 for 3, RUN, SB
Jorgie Wendling 0 for 3
Rachel Eddy 2 for 3, double, RBI
Natalie Doyle. 0 for 2, RUN
Jordin Derr 0 for 2, RUN, HBP
Regan Reeg 0 for 1
Bella Louvar RUN
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, June 20, 2022: The Mustangs were back home on Monday night hosting the Benton Community Bobcats (17-8). The Bobcats would sweep the Mustangs, taking both games of the double-header.
In game 1, the Mustangs fall 14-3. In game two the Mustangs lose a closely contested game, 8-7. No stats were available come press time. The Mustangs are now 8-17 on the year.
