MANCHESTER – Friday, June 16, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled over to Manchester for the annual 16-team tournament.
On Friday the Mustangs started the day with a win over Davenport West. Indee scored two runs in the 2nd inning on a Jordin Derr ground out and an error on the 3rd baseman. Davenport West came back to tie it up in the 4th with two runs of their own, but the Mustangs added two more in the 5th. Dakota Whitman singled in Jordin Derr and Leah House with two outs to make it 4-2 Mustangs. Davenport West added a run in the bottom of the 6th, but Marleigh Louvar would strike out a Falcons batter looking to end the game. Mustangs win 4-3.
Freshman Liberty Brown got the start in the circle for the Mustangs and went 4 innings giving up 2 earned runs on 6 hits, striking out 3 and walking none. Marleigh Louvar came on in relief and gets the win going 2 innings, giving up just 1 earned run on 4 hits and striking out 3 batters, walking none.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-3, Dakota Whitman 1-3 2RBI, Marleigh Louvar 2-3, Emily Erdelt 0-2 BB, Allison Kleve 1-3, Regan Reeg RUN, Addie Loughren 1-3 RUN, Jordin Derr 0-3 RUN RBI 2ROE SB, Leah House 0-3 RUN FC, Natalie Doyle 0-2 SAC
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 0 2 0 0 2 0 X 4 5 4
DVNP 0 0 0 2 0 1 X 3 10 3
In game 2 on Friday, the Mustangs played familiar foe West Delaware. Not a good game at the plate for the Mustangs who collected 8 total hits but failed to score a run until the top of the 7th inning. West Delaware scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning to make it 5-0 and hold on for a 5-1 win.
Junior Allison Kleve takes the loss for the Mustangs but pitched well other than the 3rd inning when extra base hits were the downfall. Kleve went 6 innings and gave up 3 runs on 7 hits, striking out 5 batters and walking 2.
Senior Marleigh Louvar had 2 hits in 3 at-bats driving in a run, while sophomore Bella Louvar went 2 for 4. Sophomore Jordin Derr added two hits.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 2-4 RUN, Dakota Whitman 1-4 ROE, Marleigh Louvar 2-3 RBI BB, Emily Erdelt 0-4, Allison Kleve 1-3, Addie Loughren 0-2 HBP, Jordin Derr 2-3, Leah House 0-3, Natalie Doyle 0-3, Regan Reeg PR
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 1
WD 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 7 1
MANCHESTER – Saturday, June 17, 2023: The Mustangs were back at it on Saturday morning when they faced off against Class 4A, No. 5-ranked Western Dubuque Bobcats (19-4).
Allison Kleve was strong again for the Mustangs giving up just 2 earned runs in 8 innings of work. Kleve struck out 8 and walked 2 in an extra inning 3-2 loss to the Bobcats.
A double and a triple from the first two batters of the game ended with 2 runs scoring for the Bobcats as they took an early lead. The Mustangs came right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the 1st inning when Senior Emily Erdelt doubled to right field scoring Bella Louvar from second base.
Pitching from both sides were the story of this game, but the Mustangs added a run in the 4th inning to tie it up at 2 each. Marleigh Louvar doubled to start the inning and promptly steals 3rd. Allison Kleve hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Louvar.
An error in the 8th inning turns out to be the difference as Western Dubuque scores a run and holds on for the win.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-2 RUN BB, Dakota Whitman 0-3, Marleigh Louvar 1-3 RUN 2B SB, Emily Erdelt 1-3 RBI 2B, Allison Kleve 0-2 RBI SF, Addie Loughren 0-3, Jordin Derr 0-2 SAC, Leah House 0-2, Holly Wood 0-1, Natalie Doyle 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E
WSTR 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 6 0
INDE 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 2
In the last game of the day the Mustangs faced off against the Waukon Indians (12-10). Four runs in the first inning and three more in the second gave the Indians an early 7-0 lead, which turned out to be enough in a 7-2 loss for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs had only 4 hits in the game and Jordin Derr had one of those hits which was a double and an RBI. Marleigh Louvar gets the loss giving up just 2 earned runs as the defense commits four errors.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-3 RUN, Dakota Whitman 1-3 ROE, Marleigh Louvar 0-3, Emily Erdelt 0-1 RUN SAC BB, Allison Kleve 1-3, Addie Loughren 0-3, Jordin Derr 1-2 RBI 2B, Clair Priebe 0-2, Natalie Doyle 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 0 1 1 0 0 0 X 2 4 4
WKN 4 3 0 0 0 0 X 7 9 2
The Mustangs move to 8-18 on the season and will be home tonight (Wednesday) for a WaMaC Conference battle with Vinton-Shellsburg.