The Mustangs went 4-0 at the West Delaware Tournament. Senior Lexi Hearn led the Mustangs attack with 22 kills on the day.

MANCHESTER – Due to the withdrawal of West Central, which is dealing with injuries and COVID protocols, the highly anticipated rematch between Class 3A’st 13th-ranked Independence and top-ranked West Delaware did not take place last Saturday at West Delaware High School.

Instead of playing a championship match, each team played 4 matches. The Mustangs would go 4-0 on the day, and go 8-0 in sets.

Indee earned victories over Edgewood-Colesburg (21-8, 21-17), Maquoketa Valley (21-6, 21-17), Starmont (21-12, 21-16), and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-15, 21-14). No. 1 West Delaware would also go 4-0 on the day.

“Overall, I was very pleased by our play today,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “All of the girls were playing well together, it was just a continuation of the way we played on Thursday night.”

The Mustangs did get a measure of revenge in the Starmont match, as the Stars had defeated Indee (18-21, 21-15, 12-15) at the Independence tournament at the beginning of the season. This time, the Mustangs would defeat the Stars in 2 sets.

“Our offense was very balanced,” added Coach Schmitz, “and (senior) Elle Greiner continues to do a great job of running the show.”

STATS ON THE DAY

Kills

Lexi Hearn 22

Katie Henkes 19

Madyson Ristvedt 14

Marie Gorman 14

Allison Kleve 13

Shanna Kleve 4

Elle Greiner 4

Assists

Elle Greiner 79

Dakota Whitman 4

Brynn Martinson 2

Serving

Katie Henkes 32/34, 5 aces

Elle Greiner 36/40, 5 aces

Sam Ohrt 16/17, 4 aces

Lexi Hearn 28/28, 3 aces

Dakota Whitman 22/22, 2 aces

Shanna Kleve 17/18, 1 ace

Blocking

Allison Kleve 1 solo block, 5 block assists

Mady Ristvedt 5 block assists

Marie Gorman 2 block assists

Lexi Hearn 2 block assists

Elle Greiner 2 block assists

Shanna Kleve 1 solo block, 1 block assist

Katie Henkes 1 block assist

The Mustangs improved to 11-5 for the season. They travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday to take on the Vikettes again.

