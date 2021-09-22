MANCHESTER – Due to the withdrawal of West Central, which is dealing with injuries and COVID protocols, the highly anticipated rematch between Class 3A’st 13th-ranked Independence and top-ranked West Delaware did not take place last Saturday at West Delaware High School.
Instead of playing a championship match, each team played 4 matches. The Mustangs would go 4-0 on the day, and go 8-0 in sets.
Indee earned victories over Edgewood-Colesburg (21-8, 21-17), Maquoketa Valley (21-6, 21-17), Starmont (21-12, 21-16), and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-15, 21-14). No. 1 West Delaware would also go 4-0 on the day.
“Overall, I was very pleased by our play today,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “All of the girls were playing well together, it was just a continuation of the way we played on Thursday night.”
The Mustangs did get a measure of revenge in the Starmont match, as the Stars had defeated Indee (18-21, 21-15, 12-15) at the Independence tournament at the beginning of the season. This time, the Mustangs would defeat the Stars in 2 sets.
“Our offense was very balanced,” added Coach Schmitz, “and (senior) Elle Greiner continues to do a great job of running the show.”
STATS ON THE DAY
Kills
Lexi Hearn 22
Katie Henkes 19
Madyson Ristvedt 14
Marie Gorman 14
Allison Kleve 13
Shanna Kleve 4
Elle Greiner 4
Assists
Elle Greiner 79
Dakota Whitman 4
Brynn Martinson 2
Serving
Katie Henkes 32/34, 5 aces
Elle Greiner 36/40, 5 aces
Sam Ohrt 16/17, 4 aces
Lexi Hearn 28/28, 3 aces
Dakota Whitman 22/22, 2 aces
Shanna Kleve 17/18, 1 ace
Blocking
Allison Kleve 1 solo block, 5 block assists
Mady Ristvedt 5 block assists
Marie Gorman 2 block assists
Lexi Hearn 2 block assists
Elle Greiner 2 block assists
Shanna Kleve 1 solo block, 1 block assist
Katie Henkes 1 block assist
The Mustangs improved to 11-5 for the season. They travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday to take on the Vikettes again.