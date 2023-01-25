NEW HAMPTON – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Independence boys and girls bowling teams are on a nice roll, winning their 3rd-straight meet.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:55 am
NEW HAMPTON – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Independence boys and girls bowling teams are on a nice roll, winning their 3rd-straight meet.
The boys beat New Hampton 2966-2468 and the girls were victorious by the score of 2661-1214.
On the boy’s side, they were led by senior Ethan Gonzalez who rolled a big 255. Junior Garret Niedert added a 226, junior Teegan Cross had a 205, and senior Nolan Reed rolled a 204.
Boys Results: Ethan Gonzalez (255-202), Garrett Niedert (226-192), Teegan Cross (205-203), Nolan Reed (204-156), Michael Decker 188-186), Zachary Brown (168-159).
The girls had a dominant performance, led by sophomore Emma Gonzalez 238. Senior Cora Nabholz rolled a 222 and led the meet with a 423 series.
Girls Results: Emma Gonzalez (238-152), Cora Nabholz (222-201), Carlie Hanson (178-164), Caitlyn Hoglan (154-132), Addison Lamphier (137-131), Brooklyn Tudor (132-128).
Both teams are now 4-2 on the season and will be back home on Friday afternoon when they host a Baker’s Tournament. 18-teams will be in attendance.
