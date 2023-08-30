INDEPENDENCE – The Independence cross-country teams start their 2023 season and both teams will return their top runner from a year ago.
The boys will return their top five runners from the 2022 season.
Tanner Wilson, SO 19:10.00
Blake Gates, JR 19:35.90
Ethan Cahalan, SO 19:37.00
Tyler Wieland, SO 19:53.00
Carson Bantz, JR 19:56.70
OTHERS:
Michael Decker JR
Talan Decker JR
Adam Fish SR
Ryan Goldenstein SR
Kyle Justason SR
Chase Kiler SR
Cael Post JR
On the girls’ team the top runner from a year ago was Reaghan Ressler – and she will return for her junior year. Senior Gabrielle Toale is also a returning top runner for the Mustangs.
Reaghan Ressler, SO 21:50.59
Gabrielle Toale, JR 25:29.40
OTHERS:
Brooklyn Banghart SO
Izabella Farley FR
Megan Mueller SR
Jasmine Wieland JR
Head Coach Holli Osvald says, “We are looking forward to a great year. Our numbers are small but the athletes who are there have been working hard and putting in a lot of miles. We are looking forward to seeing the progress they make this season.”