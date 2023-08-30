INDEPENDENCE – The Independence cross-country teams start their 2023 season and both teams will return their top runner from a year ago.

The boys will return their top five runners from the 2022 season.

Tanner Wilson, SO 19:10.00

Blake Gates, JR 19:35.90

Ethan Cahalan, SO 19:37.00

Tyler Wieland, SO 19:53.00

Carson Bantz, JR 19:56.70

OTHERS:

Michael Decker JR

Talan Decker JR

Adam Fish SR

Ryan Goldenstein SR

Kyle Justason SR

Chase Kiler SR

Cael Post JR

On the girls’ team the top runner from a year ago was Reaghan Ressler – and she will return for her junior year. Senior Gabrielle Toale is also a returning top runner for the Mustangs.

Reaghan Ressler, SO 21:50.59

Gabrielle Toale, JR 25:29.40

OTHERS:

Brooklyn Banghart SO

Izabella Farley FR

Megan Mueller SR

Jasmine Wieland JR

Head Coach Holli Osvald says, “We are looking forward to a great year. Our numbers are small but the athletes who are there have been working hard and putting in a lot of miles. We are looking forward to seeing the progress they make this season.”

