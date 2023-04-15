INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, April 11, 2023: The Independence girls tennis team stays hot with a convincing win over the Mount Vernon Mustangs (1-2) on Tuesday.
Indee lost just one match en route to an 8-1 win and move their record to 3-1 on the season.
Senior Keely Post lost her first match of the season in a close 8-5 matchup. But, the five other girls won their matches going away, with Mount Vernon winning just 3 total games.
In the doubles matches the battery of Keely Post and Marie Gorman dominated the #1 team of Mount Vernon giving Post her revenge in the singles loss to Jordan Bleile. Post/Gorman win 8-1.
”The whole team is really improving,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “They are playing with some confidence and are really using some good strategy in their shot selection. I am super happy with where our team is right now. Our goal has been to get better from practice to practice, and meet to meet. I believe as a team we are accomplishing that goal.”
Singles Results – Indee 5, Mount Vernon 1
1 Jordan Bleile over Keely Post 8-5
2 Marie Gorman over Kelsey Kamerling 8-1
3 Brooklyn Wiliamson over Meredith McCollum 8-1
4 Leah House over Lainey Kelly 8-1
5 Ally Sill over Ashtyn Rollinger 8-0
6 Emily Erdelt over Mae Stoops 8-0
Doubles Results – Indee 3, Mount Vernon 0:
1 Keely Post/Marie Gorman over Jordan Bleile/Kelsey Kamerling 8-1
2 Brooklyn Wiliamson/Emily Erdelt over Kelsey Kamerling/Lainey Kelly 8-1
3 Leah House/Ally Sill over Ashtyn Rollinger/Mae Stoops 8-0
The Mustangs are now 3-1 on the season and were back at home on Friday night when they hosted the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (2-1). On Tuesday the girls will be home again when Marion (2-0) come to town.