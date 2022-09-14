WEST LIBERTY – Friday, September 9, 2022: The Independence Mustangs must have had scoring withdrawals after only putting up just 13 last week against Clear Creek-Amana, so they came out and piled on the West Liberty Comets, putting up 50 points in a 50-8 win.
(Independence breaks into the top 10 in the Associated Press Iowa High School Football Polls, coming in at No. 10 in 3A.)
Junior tailback Trey Weber opened the scoring for the Mustangs with a 1 yard run less than 4 minutes into the game to put the Mustangs up 7-0. This score came after a Kolby Sebetka interception started the drive inside the 1-yard line.
Junior Luke Johnson intercepted another West Liberty pass on the next Comet possession giving the Mustangs great field position, around the Comet 28-yard line. Three plays later, junior Brady McDonald would cap off the short drive with a 17-yard scamper into the endzone to make the score 14-0 with still 6:39 to play in the opening quarter.
Nothing would come of a couple more Mustangs drives as they would turn the ball over twice on an interception and a fumble, but the defense was outstanding, and the Comets offense could go nowhere.
”I thought we did some good things and the guys played hard,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Defensively we were pretty good. We limited them to 16 yards of offense in the first half.”
Independence would finally get on the board again with a Mitchell Johnson touchdown run. The senior signal-caller called his own number and dashed in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:45 left in the half. Mustangs would lead 21-0.
This score didn’t hold up long, as the Mustangs would score again at the 3:13 mark. This time it was a Mitchell Johnson 34-yard pass to senior wideout Keelan Hoover and the Mustangs would take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.
A Johnson 10-yard touchdown run with 12 minutes to play in the 3rd-quarter put the Mustangs up 35-0.
The Comets put together a long drive that ended with a touchdown and the Comets get on the board 35-8. This would be the score heading to the final frame.
Mitch Johnson had himself a day and added to it with another 10-yard touchdown run with 10:52 to play in the game. Mustangs 43, Comets 8.
Sophomore AJ Kitner would conclude the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run with just over 6 minutes to play and the Mustangs would let the clock run out and win this one big.
”I also thought our wide receivers made some plays and have really started to come along and that unit was a bright spot,” added Coach Putz, “We were pretty sloppy with the ball and we will have to clean that up going forward. We also had some penalties that put us in tough spots. However, I thought it was a positive performance overall and we had some young kids get some important varsity playing time.”
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 14 21 0 15 50
West Liberty 0 0 8 0 8
Mitchell Johnson would go 15 for 17 for 235 yards in the air, including a touchdown. Johnson also rushed 12 times for 65 yards and 3 scores.
Junior Trey Weber had a nice night with 109 yards on the ground on 15 carries and a touchdown. Kitner rushed 2 times for 35 yards and a score while McDonald also had 2 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore EJ Miller ran the ball 2 times for 18 yards and Hoover had a carry for 15 yards. Sophomore Dylan Eisele ran 3 times for 9 yards.
Junior Josh Beaty – coming off the hail Mary catch a week ago (his first catch of the year) – had himself a nice game, corralling 6 balls for 49 yards. Junior Zach Sidles had 4 catches for 67 yards, while McDonald brought in 2 balls for 56 yards. Hoover had one catch; the touchdown of 34 yards, and Weber had one catch for 19 yards. Sophomore Brady Kurt had a catch for 10 yards. Kurt also had a sack on defense.
Senior standout, Korver Hupke also had a sack and anchored the tremendous effort from the offensive line en route to 271 yards on the ground.
Coach Putz also recognized the effort of some of his kids. Coach added, “I thought Quentin Krogman, Justin Wood, Kolby Sebetka, Keelan Hoover, and Josh Beatty all had nice games.”
The Mustangs move to 3-1 on the season and will host the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings (1-2) this Friday.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.