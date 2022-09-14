Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST LIBERTY – Friday, September 9, 2022: The Independence Mustangs must have had scoring withdrawals after only putting up just 13 last week against Clear Creek-Amana, so they came out and piled on the West Liberty Comets, putting up 50 points in a 50-8 win.

(Independence breaks into the top 10 in the Associated Press Iowa High School Football Polls, coming in at No. 10 in 3A.)

